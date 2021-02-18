Utah AG ICAC Commander & the Dangers of the Job

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Commander Alan White of the AG’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) is featured on a Fox 13 segment on the dangers of doing that job. Watch it here.

The story is tied to a tragic incident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where two FBI agents were killed and three other ICAC officers injured while serving a warrant at the home of a man suspected of child exploitation.

“Our hearts are still heavy for our colleagues in Florida,” Commander White told Fox 13. “As I mentioned, there’s 61 task forces and they are part of those task forces. So, we have our immediate family here in Utah but they are our extended family in Florida and our hearts are heavy and we understand the challenge as well as they do.”

In recent months, Utah’s ICAC Task Force, which includes officers from law enforcement agencies around the state, has been very busy. Most weeks involve at least two to three search warrants served to those suspected of exploiting children by sharing or creating pornographic images of children.

“Unfortunately we’re busy!,” White told Fox 13. “Obviously, we focus our efforts on those children that are being sexually exploited or sexually abused in the state of Utah.”

Watch and read the complete story using this link: https://www.fox13now.com/news/local-news/utah-icac-task-force-makes-new-arrest-commander-reflects-on-the-dangers-of-the-job

