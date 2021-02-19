Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
District of Columbia Announces Awardees of FY 2021 Voting Rights and Statehood Grant

(Washington, DC) - The Office of the Secretary of the District of Columbia announced that the following organizations have been awarded the FY2021 Grant to Promote District of Columbia Voting Rights and Statehood:

  • DC Vote $100,000
  • DC History Center $30,000
  • League of Women Voters Education Fund $35,000
  • Students for DC Statehood $15,000
  • Anacostia Coordinating Council $10,000
  • Stand Up! For Democracy in DC Coalition $10,000

These organizations will advocate for voting rights and statehood for the District of Columbia.  The objective of the grant is to strengthen awareness for statehood for Washington, DC.  The grant requires education and outreach and measurement of support of elected officials and Americans across the country, and visitors to the nation’s capital. For over a decade, the District has allocated funds to nonprofit organizations for educating citizens around the nation and pursuing strategies that highlight the lack of full democracy in the nation’s capital.

 

The Request for Applications from nonprofit organizations for the grant program was published on  Friday, December 4, 2020, in the District of Columbia Register.

