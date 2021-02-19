Canadian Tamils Thank Heather McPherson MP From NDP For Taking the Lead to Refer Sri Lanka To Int'l Criminal Court (ICC)
Canada Heather McPherson MP - NDP
Ms. McPherson MP initiated e-petition 3168: Urging Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau to Act on Sri Lanka's Mass Killings of Tamils
e-petition 3168 Urges Canadian Foreign Minister, Hon. Marc Garneau to Refer Sri Lanka to International Criminal Court (ICC)”TORONTO, CANADA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Tamils are thanking Heather McPherson MP and Deputy House Leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) for taking the lead to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) by initiating an e-petition 3168:
— Canadian Tamil Civil Society
Ms. McPherson is well regarded for her work in regards to human rights around the world.
Last Wednesday February 10, the Canadian parliament’s petitions website published e-petition 3168 opening it up for public’s signatures. The petition, drafted in line with the UN High Commissioner for Human Right's report dated January 27, 2021, called on the Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau to incorporate , the recommendations including the one to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Canada as a member of the powerful Core-Group on Sri Lanka at the UN Human Rights Council is taking the lead in drafting a Resolution on Sri Lanka.
** Significance of e-petition 3168:
The petitioner has highlighted all aspects recommended by UNHRC High Commissioner in the petition. Given this background, Canadians Tamils and non Tamils went online since Tuesday signing the petition.
This momentum not only garnered the required 500 signatures within three days but also prompted Tamils from around the world to jump into bandwagon in sending "Thank You." emails to Heather McPherson, the Member of Parliament who authorized the petition for tabling at the House of Commons.
While the petition was being signed online, the petitioner said, “I am so proud to be a Tamil, to see my Tamil brethren from all over the Diaspora calling me and telling that they have sent thank you emails and left thank you voice messages to Ms. McPherson."
ABOUT HEATHER McPHERSON M.P. Edmonton Strathcona:
Heather McPherson, assumed office as Member of Parliament of the New Democratic Party (NDP) from the Alberta riding of Edmonton Strathcona on October 21, 2019.
Heather, as someone who has spent her adult life fighting for human rights in Canada & around the world, is currently holding the following Offices and Roles as a Parliamentarian.
Deputy House Leader of the New Democratic Party.
CAAF - Vice-Chair of Canada-Africa Parliamentary Association
Member of;
SDIR - Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development.
CHPC - Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage.
CAAF - Canada-Africa Parliamentary Association
CAIL - Canada-Israel Inter parliamentary Group
CANA - Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association
CCOM - Canadian Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association
CPAM - Canadian Section of ParlAmericas
UIPU - Canadian Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union
Canadian Tamil Civil Society
CTCS
+1 4164571633
roytheadvisor@gmail.com