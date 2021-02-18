iCAD to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 24

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 24.

Wednesday February 24th @ 4:30pmET
Domestic:   877-407-0784
International:   201-689-8560
Conference ID:   13716857
Webcast:   http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143673
     

About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD  
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com


