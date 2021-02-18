Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SBA to Host Black History Month Live Online Panel February 25

Entrepreneur panel will discuss how to tap SBA’s economic relief programs to help small businesses recover

Washington, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:  SBA Black History Month Online Panel: Recognizing the Resilience, Grit and Tenacity of America’s African American Small Business Heroes

            The  U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live online panel session in celebration of Black History Month for a discussion on economic recovery with Black-owned small business owners
            from a variety of sectors that have used SBA resources to pivot during the pandemic and utilized SBA’s critical financial lifelines.

            Learn more about the available resources to help small businesses recover and how to connect with SBA Resource Partners, lenders and organizations that can help businesses rebuild. 

WHEN: Thursday, February 25, 2021 
            1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EST)

WHO :  Rep. Dwight Evans (PA-03), Congressional Black Caucus member
            Victor Parker, Deputy Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Field Operations
            Tisa Clark, JD Clark Professional 
            Diana Lewis Jackson, President and CEO, Action Facilities Management, Inc.
            Necole Parker, Principal/CEO, The ELOCEN Group, LLC  
            Timothy Porter, Owner, Appddiction Studio, LLC  

HOW :  Registration is required. Click here to register or visit: 
            https://sbablackhistorymonth.eventbrite.com 

SOCIAL: @SBAgov. The event hashtag is #BlackHistoryMonth. This event will be recorded.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


Press Office
United States Small Business Administration
Press_Office@sba.gov

