Casa Systems Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Record Full Year and Q4 Revenue and Gross Profit

Record FY and Q4 Wireless Revenue

2021 Guidance Reflecting Double-Digit Top-Line and EBITDA Growth

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights

Revenue of $120.5 million

Gross margin of 51.6%

GAAP net income of $23.2 million

Non-GAAP net income of $22.9 million

GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $0.27

Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $0.27

Adjusted EBITDA of $25.3 million



2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $393.2 million

Gross margin of 51.0%

GAAP net income of $24.8 million

Non-GAAP net income of $24.3 million

GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $0.29

Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $0.28

Adjusted EBITDA of $55.3 million



“We had one of our strongest quarters with record wireless revenue and a healthy backlog to support our top-line growth in 2021,” said Jerry Guo, Casa Systems’ President and CEO. “Our progress this year is evident in our scaling up of new products including our industry leading 5G millimeter wave fixed access devices, diversifying our revenue through increased wireless and fixed telco sales, and expanding our customer base, while simultaneously improving our cost structure. This is continued validation of the strategic direction in which we have been taking our Company to drive long-term, sustainable growth and profitability.”

Scott Bruckner, Casa Systems’ CFO added, “I am very pleased with our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. We achieved top-line and gross profit growth and continued operating leverage off of our efficient cost structure to deliver significant growth in operating income, EBITDA and EPS. We closed the year with a strong cash balance and increased working capital that further strengthened our liquidity and advanced our financial deleveraging.”

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we are presenting non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

Financial Outlook

For the fiscal year 2021, we expect:

Revenue between $425 million and $445 million

GAAP Operating Income between $28 million and $38 million

Non-GAAP Operating Income between $48 million and $58 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $60 million and $70 million

GAAP diluted net loss per share between $0.05 and $0.14 and Non-GAAP diluted net income per share between $0.23 and $0.32



Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes acquisition costs and other non-recurring expenses, which are one-time non-recurring charges; stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge; adjustments to the tax provision for the CARES Act; and the resulting tax effect of these excluded items. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP metrics as to which we provide guidance to their most directly comparable GAAP metrics because certain items that impact these excluded measures are uncertain, out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial metrics included in our guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Casa Systems is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and our business outlook at 5:00 p.m. EST today, February 18, 2021. The conference call can be heard via webcast in the investor relations section of our website at http://investors.casa-systems.com, or by dialing 877-407-4019 in the United States or 201-689-8337 from international locations. Callers should ask to be joined to the Casa Systems call. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available in the investor relations section of our website for 90 days after the event.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the projected results of operations and financial position of Casa Systems, Inc. (“Casa Systems” or the “Company” or “we”), including financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “target”, “should”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We have based these forward-looking statements on our estimates and assumptions of our financial results and our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this press release. A number of important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: (1) any failure by us to successfully anticipate technological shifts, market needs and opportunities, and develop new products and product enhancements that meet those technological shifts, needs and opportunities; (2) the concentration of a substantial portion of our revenue in our CCAP solutions and in certain customers; (3) fluctuations in our revenue due to timing of large orders and seasonality; (4) the length and lack of predictability of our sales cycle; (5) any difficulties we may face in expanding our platform into the wireless market; (6) any failure to fully realize anticipated synergies from our acquisition of NetComm; and (7) other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the SEC and available in the investor relations section of our website at http://investors.casa-systems.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release. Any reference to our website address in this press release is intended to be an inactive textual reference only and not an active hyperlink.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The emergence of the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, in 2019 around the world, and particularly in the United States and China, and the accompanying responses of governments and businesses to the pandemic present various risks to us, not all of which we are able to fully evaluate or even to foresee at the current time. While the COVID-19 pandemic did not materially adversely affect our financial results, business operations or liquidity in the year ended December 31, 2020, economic and health conditions in the United States and across most of the globe changed rapidly during the year and are continuing to change after the end of the year. Globally to date, all aspects of our business remain fully operational, and our work from home contingency plans have been implemented and are operating successfully. The pandemic has resulted in increased demand for certain of our products and resulting order volumes have created additional pressure on our supply chain. To date, while the increased demand has not resulted in any material delays to our production cycle, we continue to work with our supply chain and contract manufacturers in an effort to ensure continued availability of anticipated inventory requirements. However, we cannot at this time predict whether, or to what extent, our efforts will be successful. Additionally, we saw decreases in certain operating expenses, such as travel and trade show expense, during the year ended December 31, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that we cannot ensure will be maintained. We intend to continue to monitor our business very closely for any effects of COVID-19 for as long as necessary on an ongoing basis.

Due to the above circumstances, our results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020, are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected in future years. Management cannot predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our sales channels, supply chain, manufacturing and distribution, or on economic conditions generally, including the effects on our current and potential customers, who may temporarily accelerate or curtail spending on investments in current and/or new technologies, delay new equipment evaluations and trials, and possibly delay payments based on liquidity concerns, all of which could have a material impact on our business in the future. Similarly, our supply chain and our contract manufacturers could be affected, which could cause disruptions to our ability to meet customer demand. Although we have not been materially adversely impacted to date, we cannot predict the extent to which this may impact our future results of operations. If COVID-19 were to have such effect in the future, there would likely be a material adverse impact on our financial results, liquidity and resource needs. Thus, the ultimate extent of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company is highly uncertain and dependent upon future developments, and such effects could exist for an extended period of time even after the pandemic might end.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we are presenting the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and the related earnings conference call: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) as reported in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which are non-cash charges; acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring expenses, which are one-time non-recurring charges; adjustments to the tax provision for the CARES Act; and the tax effect on these excluded items. The tax effect of the excluded items were calculated based on specific calculations of each item’s effect on the tax provision. We define non-GAAP diluted net income per share as diluted net income (loss) per share reported in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of items that we exclude in calculating non-GAAP net income. We have presented non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. The presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share also allows our management and board of directors to make additional comparisons of our results of operations to other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA. We define adjusted EBITDA as our net income (loss), excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense; acquisition-related expenses; other non-recurring expenses; other income (expense), net; depreciation and amortization expense; and our provision for (benefit from) income taxes. We have presented adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. In particular, we believe that, by excluding the impact of these expenses, adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance.

Free cash flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that, after purchases of property, equipment and software licenses, can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions and strengthening our balance sheet.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance and trends and to make planning decisions. We believe that each of these non-GAAP financial measures helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of each non-GAAP financial measure. Accordingly, we believe that these financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, and enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures rather than the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

each of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share and adjusted EBITDA exclude stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets because they have recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring non-cash expense for our business;





each of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share and adjusted EBITDA exclude acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring expenses because they are one-time, non-recurring charges, although they are included in our operating expenses;





adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization expense, and although this is a non-cash expense, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;





adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest on our debt or the cash received from our interest-bearing financial assets, both of which impact the cash available to us;





adjusted EBITDA does not reflect foreign currency transaction gains and losses, which are reflected in other income (expense), net;





adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax payments that reduce cash available to us;





free cash flow may not represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since we may have other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from this measure;





free cash flow may not represent the total increase or decrease in cash and cash equivalents for any given period because it excludes cash provided by or used for other investing and financing activities; and





other companies, including companies in our industry, may not use or report non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA or free cash flow, or may calculate such non-GAAP financial measures in a different manner than we do, or may use other non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as comparative measures.



For the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, “Reconciliation of Selected GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

IR Contact

Michael Cummings or Jackie Marcus

617-982-0475

investorrelations@casa-systems.com

CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 120,526 $ 112,893 $ 393,246 $ 282,297 Cost of revenue 58,304 53,378 192,647 119,765 Gross profit 62,222 59,515 200,599 162,532 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,648 22,508 84,370 83,331 Selling, general and administrative 24,285 27,002 92,016 88,320 Total operating expenses 44,933 49,510 176,386 171,651 Income (loss) from operations 17,289 10,005 24,213 (9,119 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 152 524 999 4,406 Interest expense (4,189 ) (4,860 ) (16,895 ) (20,522 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency, net (222 ) 756 452 298 Other income, net 545 45 980 522 Total other income (expense), net (3,714 ) (3,535 ) (14,464 ) (15,296 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 13,575 6,470 9,749 (24,415 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (9,619 ) 32,130 (15,052 ) 23,791 Net income (loss) $ 23,194 $ (25,660 ) $ 24,801 $ (48,206 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.57 ) Diluted $ 0.27 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.57 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 83,550 84,126 83,465 83,853 Diluted 86,244 84,126 85,278 83,853





CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income: Net income (loss) $ 23,194 $ (25,660 ) $ 24,801 $ (48,206 ) Stock-based compensation 3,657 2,371 13,155 9,821 Acquisition-related expenses — 101 — 3,494 Reversal of write-up to fair value of acquired inventory — — — 3,200 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,426 1,426 5,704 2,852 Restructuring expenses — 909 — 1,084 Other non-recurring expenses — — — 776 Tax benefit from release of DTA reserve (4,112 ) 35,199 (14,661 ) 35,199 Tax effect of excluded items (1,269 ) (1,213 ) (4,738 ) (5,605 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 22,896 $ 13,134 $ 24,261 $ 2,615 Non-GAAP net income margin 19.0 % 11.6 % 6.2 % 0.9 % Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share to Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share: Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.27 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.57 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) — 0.46 (0.01 ) 0.61 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.15 $ 0.28 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 86,244 84,126 85,278 83,853 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 23,194 $ (25,660 ) $ 24,801 $ (48,206 ) Stock-based compensation 3,657 2,371 13,155 9,821 Acquisition-related expenses — 101 — 3,494 Reversal of write-up to fair value of acquired inventory — — — 3,200 Restructuring expenses — 909 — 1,084 Other non-recurring expenses — — — 776 Depreciation and amortization 4,322 4,819 17,970 14,722 Other income, net 3,714 3,535 14,464 15,296 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (9,619 ) 32,130 (15,052 ) 23,791 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,268 $ 18,205 $ 55,338 $ 23,978 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.0 % 16.1 % 14.1 % 8.5 %





CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,998 $ (5,952 ) $ 53,642 $ (39,022 ) Purchases of property and equipment and software licenses (1,483 ) (1,866 ) (5,585 ) (8,591 ) Free cash flow $ 515 $ (7,818 ) $ 48,057 $ (47,613 ) Summary of Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Cost of revenue $ 38 $ 45 $ 153 $ 216 Research and development 768 253 2,447 1,569 Selling, general and administrative 2,851 2,073 10,555 8,036 Total $ 3,657 $ 2,371 $ 13,155 $ 9,821 Summary of Revenue: Product revenue: Wireless $ 48,263 $ 35,883 $ 111,255 $ 58,234 Fixed telco 21,148 21,230 96,904 38,734 Cable 37,045 44,069 137,924 144,409 Product revenue 106,456 101,182 346,083 241,377 Service revenue: Wireless 2,104 992 7,348 1,701 Fixed telco 931 261 1,924 773 Cable 11,035 10,458 37,891 38,446 Service revenue 14,070 11,711 47,163 40,920 Total revenue $ 120,526 $ 112,893 $ 393,246 $ 282,297





CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,455 $ 113,638 Accounts receivable, net 94,124 93,100 Inventory 101,204 93,604 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,864 4,884 Prepaid income taxes 14,087 3,217 Total current assets 370,734 308,443 Property and equipment, net 28,880 35,910 Accounts receivable, net of current portion 143 575 Deferred tax assets 1,150 69 Goodwill 50,177 50,347 Intangible assets, net 35,844 41,148 Other assets 6,038 7,820 Total assets $ 492,966 $ 444,312 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 41,203 $ 25,890 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 39,793 34,567 Accrued income taxes 7,463 — Deferred revenue 15,531 25,485 Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 15,171 8,524 Total current liabilities 119,161 94,466 Accrued income taxes, net of current portion 9,520 12,381 Deferred tax liabilities 7,282 8,993 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,520 4,583 Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 276,085 284,756 Other liabilities, non-current 1,024 569 Total liabilities 416,592 405,748 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 85 84 Treasury Stock (4,826 ) (1,795 ) Additional paid-in capital 183,041 169,561 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 337 (2,222 ) Accumulated deficit (102,263 ) (127,064 ) Total stockholders’ equity 76,374 38,564 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 492,966 $ 444,312



