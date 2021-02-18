Technology and Health Leaders Join Myriad Genetics, Advance in Senior Roles to Drive Key Enterprise Functions, Transformation and Growth Initiatives

New talent and promotions span core businesses, transformation, IT, revenue cycle management, business development, marketing, legal

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced several new technology and healthcare leaders who recently joined the company as well as key promotions to drive critical business functions, transformation and growth initiatives.

“With the addition of new leaders from other industry leading enterprises, we continue to augment our strong bench of talent across a range of functions that will accelerate the execution of our strategy with disciplined process management and proven expertise,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics. “We are pleased to welcome new teammates who share the passion for our mission to improve health and wellbeing for all as we continue to recruit and promote top talent from outside and inside our company.”

The following Myriad Genetics leaders are assuming broader roles:

Kevin R. Haas is promoted to Chief Technology Officer, reporting directly to Diaz, responsible for engineering, data and analytics, genetic laboratory software, and improving the customer experience through tech-enabled, customer-centric commercial capabilities. Since joining Myriad in 2013, Haas has served in senior level leadership roles across research and development, bioinformatics, engineering and technology.

Faith Zaslavsky is promoted to president of Myriad Oncology which offers genetic testing for patients who have cancer and companion diagnostic tests that work with corresponding drugs. Since 2019, Zaslavsky has served as general manager of this business unit, overseeing products including Myriad myRisk® Hereditary Cancer, myChoice® CDx companion diagnostic, and EndoPredict® breast cancer tests. Over her 21-year career at Myriad, Zaslavsky has held progressively responsible sales, strategic account management and leadership roles.

New leaders recently joining Myriad include:

Maggie Ancona, senior vice president, Enterprise Transformation and Program Management Office. She reports directly to Diaz, managing a broad range of enterprise-wide transformation initiatives and workstreams with a focus on operational excellence. Ancona previously led Global Transformation and Program Management at Hewlett Packard (HP) and Dell Technologies where she oversaw business transformation strategy, executed large-scale programs and cost management efforts, while retooling digital infrastructure for the future.

David Hammer, senior vice president, Revenue Cycle Management, has overall accountability for the process, including functions that contribute to the capture, management, and collection of diagnostic-service revenue and related areas designed to improve the customer experience. He previously held senior revenue cycle management roles at RGP Healthcare, MedAssets, and Accenture. Hammer also serves on the Board of Advisors of the University of Florida's College of Public Health and Health Professions.

Chris Williamson, senior vice president, Information Systems and Security. Williamson previously led all facets of information technology, infrastructure, business intelligence and operations for Data2Logistics, a leading data-driven freight, audit and payment services company. A retired Naval Officer, Williamson served in the White House (executive office of the President) for the Technology Assessment Center and Information Technology Working Group.

Edward Gala, senior vice president, Enterprise Marketing Communications, responsible for strategic public relations, employee and executive communications, and overall brand marketing. Gala previously held global marketing and communications leadership positions at Xerox and Philips where he played a key role in brand transformation and positioning, business-to-business and consumer marketing across corporate, business, market and product groups.

Karen Renner, vice president, Digital Marketing, responsible for digital infrastructure, patient lead nurturing, conversion and support for products including Myriad’s myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test and related digital initiatives across Women’s Health and Oncology. Karen previously served as the global digital and eBusiness leader at Nestle Purina and brings prior digital agency experience with leading consumer product accounts at VMLY&R.

Jackie Zou, vice president, Business Development, responsible for supporting new growth opportunities, including the development and execution of transactions such as divestitures, potential mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and new partnerships. Zou held senior roles in strategy and finance, at Western Digital Corporation (WD), a global data technology, storage and digital content company, where she planned and executed merger, acquisition and divestiture transactions, joint venture initiatives, strategic partnerships and business development. Zou previously worked at Symantec, ZS Associates and Goldman Sachs.

Justin Hunter, vice president, Corporate Legal Affairs, responsible for providing legal counsel and support for corporate governance, SEC reporting, M&A, and related matters. Hunter previously served as senior legal counsel for Parsley Energy where he was responsible for SEC reporting and compliance, acquisitions and divestitures, and corporate governance. Previously he worked at Vinson & Elkins LLP and as a law clerk to Vice Chancellor Noble on the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Top Place to Work

Myriad Genetics recently was named among the Top Places to Work in Energage’s Top Workplaces USA list for 2021. The company ranked number one in the Health Industry category and earned additional awards in Cultural Excellence and Innovation & Leadership. Myriad employs more than 2,800 people across the United States and in several countries around the globe. To learn more about career opportunities at Myriad, visit our website.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

