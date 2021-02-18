Clover Health to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, after market close on Monday, March 1, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Clover Health Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Monday, March 1, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial (833) 693-0547, or (661) 407-1587 for callers outside the United States and enter the conference ID 1198715

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/

About Clover Health

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of improving every life. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville and Hong Kong.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andy Robinson

investors@cloverhealth.com