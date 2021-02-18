Associa Minnesota and Cities Management To Host Virtual Vendor Fair Supporting Associa Cares

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn Park, MN, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota and Cities Management, An Associa® Company, will be hosting a virtual vendor fair to support Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. The event will be held on March 3, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT.



Unlike previous in-person speed networking events, this year’s virtual vendor fair will allow participants to join in from the comfort of their own homes while still receiving quality, face-to-face time with community managers. Registrants will have the opportunity to network, connect with vendors and property management leaders, and share materials and business plans virtually.



This event is made possible through generous support from local business partners. Associa Minnesota and Cities Management extend special thanks to Go Get Fred for being the event’s presentation sponsor.



“As we face continued challenges in 2021, we are excited to be able to host an event like the virtual vendor fair,” stated JoAnn Borden, Associa Minnesota president. “We look forward to successfully engaging our valued business partners and continuing to drive support for the critical work of Associa Cares.”



“Especially now, it is crucial to keep networking with businesses in our communities,” stated Traci Lehman, Cities Management president. “Hosting this virtual event positions us to support local businesses and raise much-needed funds for Associa Cares.”



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.



Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.



Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



