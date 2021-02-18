Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Series 4 Preference Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI.PR.D) has declared a quarterly dividend on its Series 4 preference shares.



A cash dividend of $0.23438 per share is payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of the Company’s 3.75% Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).