Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) reported net income of $38.2 million, $1.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $17.9 million, $0.79 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income was $88.4 million, $3.87 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $63.3 million, $2.86 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, net income included after-tax catastrophe losses of $4.8 million and $18.3 million, respectively. For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, net income included after-tax catastrophe losses of $1.2 million and $2.4 million, respectively.

Net operating earnings(1) were $26.3 million, $1.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $14.3 million, $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net operating earnings(1) were $72.3 million, $3.16 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $53.2 million, $2.41 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2020 included:

  • Net income increased by 113.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Net operating earnings(1) increased by 83.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019
  • 33.7% growth in gross written premiums to $149.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019
  • 17.1% increase in net investment income to $6.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019
  • 88.1% increase in underwriting income(2) to $21.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, resulting in a combined ratio of 81.6%
  • 19.0% annualized operating return on equity(4) for the fourth quarter of 2020

Highlights for the full year of 2020 included:

  • Net income increased by 39.6% compared to the full year of 2019
  • Net operating earnings(1) increased by 35.8% compared to the full year of 2019
  • 41.9% growth in gross written premiums to $552.8 million compared to the full year of 2019
  • 29.7% increase in net investment income to $26.1 million compared to the full year of 2019
  • 26.5% increase in underwriting income(2) to $54.7 million compared to the full year of 2019, resulting in a combined ratio of 86.7%
  • 14.7% operating return on equity(4) for the year ended December 31, 2020

(1) Net operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

"We concluded the year with another strong quarter with growth in gross written premiums of 34% and a combined ratio of just under 82%. This past year provided remarkable opportunities as well as challenges. We again capitalized on favorable market conditions where we generated record premium growth during the year of 42%, while successfully navigating through heightened catastrophe levels and the impact of the pandemic. Our results highlight the strength and durability of our business model and we are optimistic about delivering another successful year in 2021," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe.

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $149.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $112.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 33.7%. Gross written premiums were $552.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $389.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 41.9%. Growth in gross written premiums during the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 over the same periods last year was driven by higher submission activity and premium rates on bound accounts.

Underwriting income(2) was $21.6 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 81.6%, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $11.5 million, and a combined ratio of 86.1% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was due primarily to premium growth quarter over quarter and higher favorable development on loss reserves from prior accident years. These increases were offset in part by higher catastrophe losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year period. Loss and expense ratios were 58.8% and 22.8%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 62.1% and 24.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The loss ratios included current accident year catastrophe losses of $6.1 million, or 5.1 points, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $1.5 million, or 1.8 points, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Favorable development on reserves from prior accident years was $3.7 million, or 3.1 points, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $1.1 million, or 1.3 points, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Underwriting income(2) was $54.7 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 86.7%, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $43.2 million, and a combined ratio of 84.7% for the prior year. The increase in underwriting income(2) for the year ended December 31, 2020 was due primarily to premium growth year over year and the improvement in the development of loss reserves from prior accident years, offset in part by higher catastrophe losses. Loss and expense ratios were 63.9% and 22.8%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 59.9% and 24.8%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The loss ratios included current accident year catastrophe losses of $23.2 million, or 5.6 points, for the year ended December 31, 2020 and $3.0 million, or 1.1 points, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Favorable development on reserves from prior accident years was $13.3 million, or 3.2 points, for the year ended December 31, 2020 and $9.4 million, or 3.3 points, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Summary of Operating Results

The Company’s operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are summarized as follows:

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
                                       
  ($ in thousands)
Gross written premiums $ 149,910       $ 112,137       $ 552,814       $ 389,694    
Ceded written premiums (19,599 )     (12,582 )     (74,595 )     (47,633 )  
Net written premiums $ 130,311       $ 99,555       $ 478,219       $ 342,061    
               
Net earned premiums $ 117,792       $ 82,782       $ 412,754       $ 282,981    
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 69,334       51,442       263,802       169,563    
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 26,825       19,840       94,296       70,217    
Underwriting income(2) $ 21,633       $ 11,500       $ 54,656       $ 43,201    
               
Loss ratio 58.8   %   62.1   %   63.9   %   59.9   %
Expense ratio 22.8   %   24.0   %   22.8   %   24.8   %
Combined ratio 81.6   %   86.1   %   86.7   %   84.7   %
               
Annualized return on equity(3) 27.5   %   17.9   %   18.0   %   18.9   %
Annualized operating return on equity(4) 19.0   %   14.4   %   14.7   %   15.9   %

(2)   Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(3)   Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

(4)   Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

The following tables summarize losses incurred for the current accident year and the development of prior accident years for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020 		  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019
  Losses and
Loss
Adjustment
Expenses		   % of Earned
Premiums		   Losses and
Loss
Adjustment
Expenses		   % of Earned
Premiums
                               
Loss ratio: ($ in thousands)
Current accident year $ 66,983     56.8   %   $ 51,022     61.6   %
Current accident year - catastrophe losses 6,061     5.1   %   1,493     1.8   %
Effect of prior accident year development (3,710 )   (3.1 ) %   (1,073 )   (1.3 ) %
Total $ 69,334     58.8   %   $ 51,442     62.1   %


  Year Ended
December 31, 2020 		  Year Ended
December 31, 2019
  Losses and
Loss
Adjustment
Expenses		   % of Earned
Premiums		   Losses and
Loss
Adjustment
Expenses		   % of Earned
Premiums
                               
Loss ratio: ($ in thousands)
Current accident year $ 253,948     61.5   %   $ 175,939     62.1   %
Current accident year - catastrophe losses 23,192     5.6   %   3,047     1.1   %
Effect of prior accident year development (13,338 )   (3.2 ) %   (9,423 )   (3.3 ) %
Total $ 263,802     63.9   %   $ 169,563     59.9   %

Investment Results

The Company’s net investment income was $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 17.1%. Net investment income was $26.1 million for the full year of 2020 compared to $20.1 million for the full year of 2019. This increase was primarily due to growth in our investment portfolio balance generated from the investment of operating funds since December 31, 2019 and from proceeds from our equity offerings. The Company’s investment portfolio, excluding cash and cash equivalents, had a gross investment return(5) of 2.9% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 3.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, mortgage-backed, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "AA-." The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.3 years at both December 31, 2020 and 2019. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.3 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $908.2 million at December 31, 2019.

(5)   Gross investment return is investment income from fixed-maturity and equity securities, before any deductions for fees and expenses, expressed as a percentage of average beginning and ending balances of those investments during the period.

Other

Total comprehensive income, which includes net income and the change in after-tax unrealized gains and losses from the Company’s available-for-sale investments, was $116.3 million for the full year of 2020 compared to $78.1 million for the full year of 2019. The increase in total comprehensive income for the year ended 2020 over the prior year was due to higher net income as well as an increase in the fair value of the Company's fixed-maturity investments.

The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 11.9%. The effective tax rate was lower than the federal statutory rate primarily due to the tax benefits from stock-based compensation and tax-exempt investment income.

Stockholders' equity was $576.2 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $405.9 million at December 31, 2019. Operating return on equity was 14.7% for the full year of 2020, a decrease from 15.9% for the full year of 2019, which was attributable primarily to the proceeds received from the Company's equity offering in the third quarter of 2020 and catastrophe losses incurred during the year, offset in part by higher net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Earnings

Net operating earnings is defined as net income excluding the effects of the net change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, and net realized gains and losses on investments, after taxes. Management believes the exclusion of these items provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance from period to period. Net operating earnings and percentages or calculations using net operating earnings (e.g., diluted operating earnings per share and annualized operating return on equity) are non-GAAP financial measures. Net operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define net operating earnings differently.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net income and diluted earnings per share reconcile to net operating earnings and diluted operating earnings per share as follows:

    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
                                         
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)
Net operating earnings:                
Net income   $ 38,181       $ 17,853       $ 88,419       $ 63,316    
Change in fair value of equity securities, after taxes   (10,385 )     (3,428 )     (13,315 )     (9,787 )  
Net realized gains on investments, after taxes   (1,467 )     (102 )     (2,791 )     (284 )  
Net operating earnings   $ 26,329       $ 14,323       $ 72,313       $ 53,245    
                 
Diluted operating earnings per share:                
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.65       $ 0.79       $ 3.87       $ 2.86    
Change in fair value of equity securities, after taxes, per share   (0.45 )     (0.15 )     (0.58 )     (0.44 )  
Net realized gains on investments, after taxes, per share   (0.06 )           (0.12 )     (0.01 )  
Diluted operating earnings per share(1)   $ 1.14       $ 0.63       $ 3.16       $ 2.41    
                 
Operating return on equity:                
Average equity(2)   $ 555,185       $ 397,958       $ 491,059       $ 334,933    
Annualized return on equity(3)   27.5   %   17.9   %   18.0   %   18.9   %
Annualized operating return on equity(4)   19.0   %   14.4   %   14.7   %   15.9   %

(1)   Diluted operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding.

(2)   Computed by adding the total stockholders' equity as of the date indicated to the prior quarter-end or year-end total, as applicable, and dividing by two.

(3)   Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

(4)   Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is defined as net income excluding net investment income, the net change in the fair value of equity securities, net realized gains and losses on investments, other income, other expenses and income tax expense. The Company uses underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and users of the Company's financial information useful insight into the Company's results of operations and underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net income reconciles to underwriting income as follows:

    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
                                 
    (in thousands)
Net income   $ 38,181     $ 17,853     $ 88,419     $ 63,316  
Income tax expense   4,639     3,669     11,994     12,735  
Income before income taxes   42,820     21,522     100,413     76,051  
Other expenses   353         1,375     57  
Net investment income   (6,497 )   (5,547 )   (26,110 )   (20,133 )
Change in fair value of equity securities   (13,146 )   (4,339 )   (16,855 )   (12,389 )
Net realized investment gains   (1,857 )   (129 )   (3,533 )   (359 )
Other income   (40 )   (7 )   (634 )   (26 )
Underwriting income   $ 21,633     $ 11,500     $ 54,656     $ 43,201  

Conference Call

Kinsale Capital Group will hold a conference call to discuss this press release on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public may access the conference call by dialing (844) 239-5282, conference ID# 1081715, or via the Internet by going to www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com and clicking on the "Investor Relations" link. A replay of the call will be available on the website until the close of business on April 19, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "believe," "expect," "seek," "may," "will," "intend," "project," "plan," "estimate" or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: inadequate loss reserves to cover the Company's actual losses; inherent uncertainty of models resulting in actual losses that are materially different than the Company's estimates; adverse economic factors; a decline in the Company's financial strength rating; loss of one or more key executives; loss of a group of brokers that generate significant portions of the Company's business; failure of any of the loss limitations or exclusions the Company employs, or change in other claims or coverage issues; adverse performance of the Company's investment portfolio; adverse market conditions that affect its excess and surplus lines insurance operations; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
Bryan Petrucelli
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
804-289-1272
ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com

 
 
KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
 
    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
                                 
Revenues   (in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums   $ 149,910     $ 112,137     $ 552,814     $ 389,694  
Ceded written premiums   (19,599 )   (12,582 )   (74,595 )   (47,633 )
Net written premiums   130,311     99,555     478,219     342,061  
Change in unearned premiums   (12,519 )   (16,773 )   (65,465 )   (59,080 )
Net earned premiums   117,792     82,782     412,754     282,981  
                 
Net investment income   6,497     5,547     26,110     20,133  
Change in fair value of equity securities   13,146     4,339     16,855     12,389  
Net realized investment gains   1,857     129     3,533     359  
Other income   40     7     634     26  
Total revenues   139,332     92,804     459,886     315,888  
                 
Expenses                
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   69,334     51,442     263,802     169,563  
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses   26,825     19,840     94,296     70,217  
Other expenses   353         1,375     57  
Total expenses   96,512     71,282     359,473     239,837  
Income before income taxes   42,820     21,522     100,413     76,051  
Income tax expense   4,639     3,669     11,994     12,735  
Net income   38,181     17,853     88,419     63,316  
                 
Other comprehensive income                
Change in unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale                        
 investments, net of taxes   3,523     (1,803 )   27,862     14,774  
Total comprehensive income   $ 41,704     $ 16,050     $ 116,281     $ 78,090  
                 
Earnings per share:                
Basic   $ 1.69     $ 0.81     $ 3.96     $ 2.94  
Diluted   $ 1.65     $ 0.79     $ 3.87     $ 2.86  
                 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic   22,611     22,060     22,319     21,528  
Diluted   23,073     22,645     22,852     22,136  
                         


KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
                 
    (in thousands)
Assets        
Investments:        
Fixed-maturity securities at fair value   $ 1,081,800     $ 729,532  
Equity securities at fair value   129,662     78,294  
Total investments   1,211,462     807,826  
         
Cash and cash equivalents   77,093     100,408  
Investment income due and accrued   6,637     4,743  
Premiums receivable, net   48,641     34,483  
Reinsurance recoverable   93,215     72,574  
Ceded unearned premiums   24,265     16,118  
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions   31,912     23,564  
Intangible assets   3,538     3,538  
Deferred income tax asset, net       3,374  
Other assets   50,133     23,922  
Total assets   $ 1,546,896     $ 1,090,550  
         
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity        
Liabilities:        
Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 636,013     $ 460,058  
Unearned premiums   260,986     187,374  
Payable to reinsurers   12,672     7,151  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   13,651     12,366  
Credit facility   42,570     16,744  
Deferred income tax liability, net   4,648      
Other liabilities   118     977  
Total liabilities   970,658     684,670  
         
Stockholders' equity   576,238     405,880  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,546,896     $ 1,090,550  

 


