Benefitfocus Invites Investor Community to Join One Place 2021

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits platform and services provider, today invites the investor community to join the company’s annual user conference, One Place 2021, taking place March 2 and 3, 2021. The company also announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after U.S. financial markets close on March 8, 2021.



One Place 2021

Benefitfocus invites the investor community to join employers, health plans, brokers and benefits suppliers for its annual benefits technology and business conference, One Place® 2021. Held annually since 2011, One Place will celebrate its tenth year, having emerged as a leading forum in the employee benefits industry for the exchange of best practices and technology trends. It consistently attracts benefits practitioners who share insights for successfully controlling health care costs, attracting, engaging and retaining top talent through the progressive use of benefits, and making the business of benefits administration easier for everyone involved.

The 2021 conference will be conducted as a virtual event, March 2 and 3, 2021, with a digital format designed to enhance the attendee experience and create group and individual connections with industry experts. Members from across the company’s benefits ecosystem will come together virtually for two days of collaboration, networking and inspiration. General sessions each day will examine the trends impacting the industry. Conference sessions will address emerging trends, including pandemic-era benefits challenges and how to address them as an interconnected community of customers, businesses, brokers, health plans and benefits suppliers. Breakout sessions will engage participants through panel discussions, product deep-dives, case studies and more.

To register for One Place® 2021, investors and analysts should please contact ir@benefitfocus.com to receive a conference code for complimentary registration.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call Details

In conjunction with the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until March 15, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13715704.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

