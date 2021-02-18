Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC ACADEMY PRESENT ITS FIRST-EVER 30-HOUR STREAM-A-THON, BRING HOME THE ADVENTURE

Maryland’s premiere musical theatre academy and family theatre will present this once-in-a-lifetime virtual event spotlighting stars of Broadway, film, TV, and stage

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventure Theatre will host its first-ever 30-hour Stream-A-Thon called Bring Home the Adventure beginning on February 28 at 2 p.m. EST through March 1 at 8 p.m.

 

Bring Home the Adventure will feature 30 hours of programming celebrating musical theatre with presentations by stars of Broadway, film, TV, and stage; ATMTC Academy students; local artists; partner and community organizations; and many more incredible guest appearances. Confirmed guests include  Tamilyn Tomita of “Cobra Kai”; Anthony Rapp, Broadway star of “Rent” and “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”; Tracie Thoms, star of “Rent,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” and Fox’s “9-1-1”; and many more.

 

The digital marathon will replace ATMTC’s annual gala as the theatre’s signature fundraising event to support its mission of serving children and families in the community with exceptional theatrical experiences.

 

“We are overwhelmed with the sheer amount of talent we have committed to this ambitious event,” said Artistic Director Chil Kong, who will host all 30 hours. “The Stream-A-Thon is epic in scope, uniting performers, artists, and changemakers globally. We hope you join us on our fundraiser as we share how theatre enriches our lives, our children, and our community.”

 

In addition, there will be silent auction items available, such as production props, vacation destinations, a Daum vase, and a Tahitian pearl necklace. More details will be announced at a later date.

 

For more information about the Stream-A-Thon event, visit https://adventuretheatre-mtc.org/stream-a-thon/. To register for updates about the Stream-A-Thon, click HERE.

 

Follow Adventure Theatre ATMTC on Facebook: @AdventureTheatreMTC, Twitter: @Adventure_MTC, and Instagram: @adventure_theatre.


Sheena Pegarido
LINK Strategic Partners
2025594431
spegarido@linksp.com

