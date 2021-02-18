Mission Critical Partners Acquires MTG Management Consultants, Boosting Its Capabilities for the Justice and Public Safety Sectors

Acquisition furthers MCP’s opportunities to help agencies integrate complex systems and data, and to build workflows that break down silos

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) today announced the acquisition of MTG Management Consultants (MTG), a Seattle-based firm that provides strategy and management services to local, county and state government entities. The acquisition further strengthens MCP's credentials as the leading provider of consulting services—as well as data-integration, network and cybersecurity solutions—for public safety and justice sector clients to enhance their technologies and operations.

With the integration of MTG, MCP demonstrates its continued commitment to public-sector clients by improving their data-integration capabilities and helping them address technology challenges to improve outcomes for the communities that they serve. Today, MCP becomes the largest, independent services provider in the justice and public-safety sectors capable of providing a vendor-neutral, third-party view into clients’ networks, applications, information technology (IT) infrastructures and operations.

“For any organization, more and better data leads to enhanced decision-making and improved outcomes, but at ground level, for data to be useful it must be actionable,” said Darrin Reilly, MCP’s president and chief executive officer. “This is especially true in the public-safety and justice sectors where lives are on the line and seconds count. The expertise MTG’s professionals bring to MCP reinforces our comprehensive offering to help clients understand how to best manage data and optimize change management in their organizations.”

Founded in 1972, MTG provides IT, management and organizational services, such as business process transformation, database integration, technology procurement and management and training. With an office in Seattle and a roster of statewide and western region clients, MTG will expand MCP’s client base throughout the U.S and into Canada. MTG has served more than 280 entities, including law enforcement agencies, departments of motor vehicles, courts-related agencies, corrections departments, city and county IT departments and juvenile and other health-and human-services agencies.

“Our firms serve similar purposes—to enable our clients to better serve and protect their communities. We have like-minded cultures, both based on building collaborative, long-lasting partnerships with our clients,” said Joseph Wheeler, senior partner and chief executive officer, MTG Management Consultants.

The acquisition expands upon MCP’s ability to serve the public safety and justice ecosystems, adding to its consulting and IT support offerings that also include Athena Advanced Networks, which MCP acquired in 2018, and Black & Veatch Public Safety and URL Integration, acquired in 2020. In addition, MCP now will be able to provide existing MTG clients with new services, such as mitigating their cybersecurity risks and related disruptions to operations. Together, MCP and MTG offer a comprehensive offering to the public safety and justice sectors, with complementary strategy and management consulting, as well as IT and data-integration services.

