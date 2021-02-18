Cross-Canada Statement Calls on Government to Extend Recovery and EI Benefits, and Make Lasting Reforms

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 35 community and labour organizations across Canada have signed on to a statement that calls on the Federal Government to extend and improve on current COVID Recovery Benefits and temporary EI measures. Hundreds of thousands of workers will otherwise run out of income supports beginning March 27 as they reach a ‘benefit cliff’.



The organizations have also called on the government to get on with the much-needed reforms to EI and other income supports that organizations have long advocated. These include an EI review that leads to comprehensive, lasting reforms with expanded access and improved benefits.

To read the full statement with a list of organizations that have signed on this week as of February 17, visit here in English and here in French. It will be sent to Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development & Disability Inclusion. It will also be posted at www.goodjobsforall.ca and www.15andfairness.org.

