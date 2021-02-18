Pomelo Health strengthens its position within the Urgent Care sector with California-based Exer Urgent Care

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare management and patient engagement software provider, Pomelo Health , partnered with SoCal’s Exer Urgent Care to implement a Waiting Room Management software in all 20 locations, including 19 clinics and a virtual clinic. Designed specifically for urgent care centers, Pomelo’s software is engineered to enable clinics to offer a safe, secure environment to both staff and patients, while eliminating long waiting lines.



As one of the first urgent care groups to implement this type of technology, Exer’s adoption of the Pomelo system has allowed them to continue to provide optimal care, as well as offer a better patient experience, while still respecting the strict safety measures brought on by the current health crisis.

“At Exer we are committed to innovating and improving the patient experience and Pomelo Heath’s system allows us to offer a Virtual Line option for in-person care providing a safer, more convenient experience for our patients, eliminating the need to wait in a physical line outside of our centers,” said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. “Strong partnerships with software providers like Pomelo allow us to better serve the needs of our communities.”

The drive and flexibility of both teams to deliver on a tight deadline were key factors in the project’s success. In just over two weeks all 19 of Exer’s clinic locations, as well as one virtual clinic, were up and running.

“We got in touch with Exer just before the holidays and immediately felt that our partnership would provide an instant positive business impact for them,” explains George Franklin, Director of sales for North America, “that’s one of the key elements of our software: it’s simple and ... it works. We were thrilled when we saw just how positive the impact was, not just for the clinic staff but also for patient satisfaction.”

Pomelo’s Waiting Room Management solution allows patients to book their consultation, virtual or in-person, online at their own convenience. Once they’ve registered, patients receive SMS messages to notify them of their position in line and as their turn approaches, they receive instructions to head to the clinic. Patients can also download the free app and have access to their progress in real time. This new process proved to be exactly what Exer needed, increasing patient satisfaction scores while significantly reducing the need for clinic staff to manage patients’ frustrations. Furthermore, clinic management and executives now have overall better visibility on patient volume and workflows to optimize scheduling and staffing.

Pomelo Health has also recently released a COVID-19 vaccine management software across North America, built to provide a seamless experience for patients, while improving vaccine adherence. The system has quickly been adopted by private clinics, hospitals, and government entities in both Canada and the United States.

About Pomelo Health

Pomelo Health was founded in 2012 with the sole purpose of improving access to healthcare. It is one of the fastest growing companies in healthcare management & patient engagement software, offering a full platform of products to improve clinics’ productivity and communications with patients, namely a COVID-19 vaccination solution and a Waiting Room Management system for Urgent Care Centers.

About Exer Urgent Care

With 19 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is staffed with ER doctors who provide premier medical services in a clean, convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment to a growing number of communities throughout Southern California. With on-site pharmacy, lab, x-ray and more Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Contact

Christine Joly | Director of Marketing

media@pomelohealth.io

1-888-420-8584 #4