MiHIN Announces Keynote Speakers for Virtual Conference Series

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN), a public and private nonprofit created for the purpose of coordinating and building the bridges between healthcare providers, today announced that Geeta Nayyar, M.D., M.B.A., Executive Medical Director, Salesforce, and Melissa A. Kotrys, MPH, Chief Executive Officer, Health Current, will kick off Connecting Michigan for Health and More on March 23. The virtual event series is scheduled to take place through 2021 and aims to bring together leaders in healthcare, legal policy, interoperability and more.

Nayyar will be the opening keynote for the March 23 event while Kotrys will be the closing keynote, respectively.

“As we continue to adjust to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we remain steadfast in our commitment to gathering health IT experts for our annual conference—it just looks a little different now,” said Tim Pletcher, CEO, MiHIN. “We’re thrilled to have both Dr. Geeta Nayyar and Melissa Kotrys as our opening and closing keynote speakers, respectively. As nationally recognized thought leaders in healthcare delivery and information technology, Geeta and Melissa bring a breadth and depth of knowledge to Connecting Michigan that is invaluable and will provide great insight into the shared experiences we have weathered over the past year. We’re looking forward to a great event.”

The series will include five virtual events throughout the year, including a combination of full-day conferences and half-day workshops, and will explore the new paradigm of “Healthcare 3.0” and its implications for the ongoing evolution of care delivery, experience, cost, and outcomes.

“I am thrilled to be the opening keynote for MiHIN’s virtual conference series,” said Geeta Nayyar, M.D., M.B.A., Executive Medical Director of Salesforce. “The COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated issues that we’ve struggled to address for too long and accelerated the deployment of some truly groundbreaking innovation in the realm of health information technology. These are important conversations to be had and I’m honored that MiHIN has asked me to be a part of it.”

Topics will include, but are not limited to, social determinants of health, CMS/ONC final rules, eConsent, and virtual care.

“While in-person conferences feel like a relic of the past, MiHIN has worked hard to convene experts and ensure that important conversations regarding health care and health care information technology are still taking place,” said Melissa A. Kotrys, MPH, Chief Executive Officer of Health Current. “I am honored to be their closing keynote speaker and am excited to discuss all that has transpired in health care over the course of the past year—and how we can use that knowledge moving forward.”

The agenda for the event series is as follows:

March 23 – Introduction to Healthcare Technology 3.0 – Exploring the New Paradigm

– Introduction to Healthcare Technology 3.0 – Exploring the New Paradigm April 8 – Social Determinants of Health Workshop

– Social Determinants of Health Workshop June 24 – Virtual Care (Telehealth & Patient Reported Outcomes) Workshop

– Virtual Care (Telehealth & Patient Reported Outcomes) Workshop October 12 – Sharing Psychiatric ADT and Treatment Center Notifications Workshop

– Sharing Psychiatric ADT and Treatment Center Notifications Workshop November 9 – Summary of Healthcare Technology 3.0 – Exploring the New Paradigm

About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan’s state-designated entity to improve healthcare quality, efficiency, and patient safety by sharing electronic health information statewide, helping reduce costs for patients, providers, and payers. MiHIN is a nonprofit, public-private collaboration that includes stakeholders from the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges serving Michigan, health systems and providers, health plans/payers, pharmacies, and the Governor’s Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org.

