Global HPC Chipset Market is Expected to Reach $13.68 Billion by 2027: AMR

Empowering high-performance computing in the cloud sector, several government initiatives, and rise in need for flexible computing service drive the growth of the global HPC chipset market. By chip type, the GPU segment held the major share in 2019. By geography, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global HPC chipset market was pegged at $4.30 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $13.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Empowering high-performance computing in the cloud sector, several government initiatives, and rise in need for flexible computing service drive the growth of the global HPC chipset market. On the other hand, high cost of high-performance computing restrains the growth to some extent. However, increasing focus toward the hybrid HPC infrastructure is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Get Instant Access – Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9819

Covid-19 scenario-

A number of new projects were stalled during the first phase of the lockdown, which in turn made the end-use industries confront major challenges, thereby impacting the global market for HPC chipset negatively.

Nevertheless, the situation has now improved and the production and supply chain has also started recovering slowly. With this drift on board, the global market is expected to recoup soon.

The global HPC chipset market is analyzed across chip type and region.

Based on chip type, the GPU segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2027. Simultaneously, the CPU segment would register the fastest CAGR of 25.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9819

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global high performance computing market. The same region would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 20.0% from 2020 to 2027. The other provinces covered in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global HPC chipset market report include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Alphabet, Achronix Semiconductor, Cisco System, MediaTek Inc., and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com