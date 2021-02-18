Global Mixed Signal IC Market to Reach $149.80 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Surge in adoption of the 5G technology and need for low power consumption devices drive the growth of the global mixed signal IC market. North America accounted for the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Manufacturing activities have been interrupted due to lockdown measures implemented in various countries. In addition, disruptions in the supply chain have occurred.

/EIN News/ -- Portland.OR, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mixed signal IC Market generated $94.10 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $149.80 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

Surge in adoption of the 5G technology and need for low power consumption devices drive the growth of the global mixed signal IC market. However, the complex integration process hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in applications in the automotive industry present new opportunities in the coming years.

Get Instant Access – Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5795

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities have been interrupted due to lockdown measures implemented in various countries. In addition, disruptions in the supply chain and slowdown of businesses have occurred. Trade barriers have restrained the supply.

The demand from the automotive industry reduced significantly as there has been stoppage of daily operations in the industry. Manufacturing and sale of automotive vehicles stopped or lowered down.

Lack of business continuity in the semiconductor and electronics industry impacted demand for mixed-signal ICs. However, the demand would grow steadily during the post-lockdown.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global mixed signal IC market based on type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the mixed signal SoC segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of segments including microcontroller and data converter.

Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5795

Based on end-use industry, the consumer electronics segment accounted for more than half of the total revenue of the global mixed signal IC market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status by 2027. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes the segments including medical & healthcare, telecommunication, automotive, and military & defense.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of total market share, and will maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Get Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5795

Leading players of the global mixed signal IC market analyzed in the research include Analog Devices, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Ensilica Ltd., Dialog Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Telephonics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instrument.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com