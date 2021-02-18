Apollo to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”), announced today that Marc Rowan, Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director, will present virtually at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Stockholders section of Apollo’s website at https://www.apollo.com/stockholders. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on Apollo’s website shortly after the event.

About Apollo

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo, among others. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $455 billion as of December 31, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.



Contact Information

For investor inquiries regarding Apollo:

Peter Mintzberg

Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

212-822-0528

APOInvestorRelations@apollo.com

For media inquiries regarding Apollo:

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

212-822-0491

Communications@apollo.com