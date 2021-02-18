Mercury CEO Mark Aslett Receives Prestigious Wash100 Award

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced that president and CEO Mark Aslett is a recipient of Executive Mosaic’s government contracting (GovCon) 2021 Wash100 Award, a prestigious award recognizing the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector.



In its eighth year, the award’s criteria include demonstrated excellence in five key areas: leadership, innovation, reliability, vision and achievement. According to Executive Mosaic’s leadership, Mercury’s investments in secure processing and trusted microelectronics in support of the Department of Defense’s focus on mitigating national security threats stood out as a notable achievement.

“I’m honored to be named a 2021 Wash100 award recipient and part of a group of so many distinguished leaders,” said Aslett. “At Mercury, we develop technology critical to a safer, more secure world and our success to date reflects our continued strategic evolution as a technology leader. I’ll continue to lead Mercury with a people-centered, future-forward focus to drive growth and expansion for the company and the GovCon industry.”

The Wash100 award comes on the heels of several other accolades for Mercury and Aslett. In December 2020, Mercury ranked 50th on the FORTUNE “100 Fastest-Growing Companies” list and was the highest-ranking aerospace and defense company included. The company has also garnered recent recognition from The Boston Business Journal, which ranked Mercury 10th on the “2021 Middle Market Leaders list,” The Boston Globe, which named Mercury as one of the “Top Places to Work for 2020,” and Glassdoor, which named Aslett as the “Highest-Rated CEO During COVID-19.”

Operating at the intersection of high-tech and defense, Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible. Our work is inspired by our Purpose of delivering Innovation That Matters, By and For People Who Matter, to make the world a safer, more secure place for all. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers' most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2021 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2020. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

