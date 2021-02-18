The African Energy Chamber to launch its first advisory board book outlining how the African energy sector can reshape itself for a post-COVID-19 comeback

The book will feature a series of articles, interviews, debates and data resources on the current status of Africa's energy landscape and showcase a way forward; the first of its kind for the Chamber, the book will be sold across all major international retailers including Amazon, iTunes, Barnes & Noble and Kobo; key participants in the book include Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of OPEC; Frank Ene, CEO of RoyalGate Energy; Pierre Raillard, Country Director, Morocco Chariot Oil and Gas; Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo, Executive Chairman and Founder of Raise Africa Investments; Akinwole Omoboriowo II, Chairman and CEO of Genesis Energy Group to name a few; join the conversation on social media using #ChamberNews #ChamberBoard #RoadToRecovery.

The African Energy Chamber (the Chamber) (https://EnergyChamber.org) is pleased to announce that it will be launching its first-ever advisory board book.

Titled African Energy Road to Recovery: How the African Energy Industry can Reshape itself for a post-COVID-19 comeback the book is a compilation of data resources, articles and interviews outlining the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and slump in oil prices on the African energy industry and how the sector can prepare for a rebound.

Through chapters on local content exploration, natural gas, energy transition and global investment, the book intends to offer a wide view of the current state of the sector and provide a pragmatic roadmap to recovery.

“2020 was a tough year for the industry, it required African petroleum producers and local and international investors to re-examine their strategies as a means to navigate through the ever so complex energy landscape,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “Through conversations with our advisory board members, who are also active players in the global energy sector, we have put together this resource to act as a guide for the private and public sector as they work through this most challenging time. Now is the time to be smart, rethink, make decisions now for the future,” he added.

“The two-pronged crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and the slump in oil prices presented African petroleum producers with unparalleled challenges,” said Mandisa Nduli, Director of Marketing and Communications at the African Energy Chamber. “Having watched the reactions of governments and industry stakeholders in the past year, we felt it was important that we build on the examinations presented in our Africa Energy Outlook report launched in November. The Road to Recovery book is a true depiction of the Chamber’s mission to provide possible solutions to the challenges that continue to undermine Africa s energy sector. This book, as well as the chamber is solutions oriented, with the intent of providing practical steps as to how to make energy work for Africa,” she added

The African Energy Road to Recovery book will be available for online purchase on all major international retail outlets including Amazon, iTunes, Barnes & Noble and Kobo. Join the conversation and engage with the Chamber on social media using #ChamberNews #RoadToRecovery #ChamberBoard

For media inquiries please contact: Mandisa Nduli Director of Communications and Marketing, African Energy Chamber news@energychamber.org

About the African Energy Chamber NPC: Established in 2018 to promote sustainable investments and best practice in the African Energy Industry, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org) brings together stakeholders from multiple African and global jurisdictions who are interested in energy matters across the entire energy value chain.

AEC members and partners include governments, indigenous and international businesses as well as multilateral organisations who are fully committed to free-market principles, the rule of law, education, entrepreneurship, transparency and other values that promote the development of the African energy industry in a manner that will render it sustainable and competitive.