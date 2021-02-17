2021-02-17 16:05:11.393 Bland Woman Wins $114,000 Show Me Cash Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Elana Dodson of Bland became the third person in 2021 to win a Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash jackpot. Dodson won the $114,000 prize by matching all five numbers drawn in the Jan. 13 drawing. The winning numbers drawn that night were 4, 5, 18, 32 and 34. 

The ticket was purchased at Break Time, 105 N. Highway 63, in Vienna. 

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. 

In FY20, players in Maries County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $1.08 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $108,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $346,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

