Barnstone Studios Announces New Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship Winner; Nigerian Man to Learn Classical Drawing Skills

Barnstone Studios is accepting applications for the 2021 Summer Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship Photo of girl in market by Terna Atsor Terna Atsor, Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship Winner

A Nigerian man is the latest to win a Barnstone Studios Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship. The 6-month master class provides a strong foundation in drawing.

THURMONT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since his primary school days in Abuja, Nigeria, Terna Atsor had the heart of an artist. He was fascinated with the sketches a classmate made, but never followed his own dreams.

“I never had an opportunity,” Atsor said, ”because it was not taken seriously, and also frowned at as a life for the poor and wretched.” Instead, he studied history and diplomacy at the University of Abuja. That creative passion resurfaced, though, when Atsor launched his quest to, as he said, “…understand the power behind the mystery called art.”

Meanwhile, Barnstone Studios alumnus Adam Marelli was following his own creative vision, and established himself as an artist, photographer, writer and explorer. In addition to studying with the late Myron Barnstone, recognized as a leader in bringing classical drawing and design back into mainstream art education, Marelli completed a degree in sculpture and photography at NYU.

Marelli then apprenticed for a decade with a master builder working on high-end residential projects in Manhattan, and studied under a Zen monk for seven years. He shares his unique projects through his photography, participation in global conferences, and his writing in newspapers, magazines, and blogs. Honors include being designated a ‘Cultural Photographer’ by the Explorer’s Club, a prestigious international professional society dedicated to “…leave humankind a legacy of discovery and achievement for the 21st century.”

Atsor’s research to develop his skills led him to Marelli’s websites, and the aspiring artist devoured every inspirational word and photo Marelli shared. Upon learning how influential the Barnstone Method had been for Marelli, Atsor began combing the internet, searching for videos and more information about Barnstone’s teachings. He connected with Marelli, who put him in touch with Catherine ‘Cat’ Barnstone Szafran, Barnstone Studios director, and Myron’s daughter.

“I could sense Terna’s commitment to a serious art education immediately,” Szafran said, “and encouraged him to apply for the Gwendolyn Stine Scholarship.” After reviewing a flood of applications, Szafran said, Atsor’s years of self-directed study and practice, and his desire to both create and teach art, made him the perfect scholarship recipient.

Atsor is thrilled to begin the 6-month master class that provides the entire 10-part Barnstone Studios Introduction to Drawing & Design course, and six hours of private mentoring with Barnstone Studios Master Guide Eddie Kihm.

“This is the first time I have found teachers that can open and dissect an encoded language that resonates with an inner voice,” Atsor said. After he completes the scholarship studies, he plans to help others in his nation develop their own skills, “…and set a standard for our generation.”

Gwendolyn Stine was already an artist before she began studying with Barnstone at his studio in Coplay, Pennsylvania. The Barnstone Method skills she learned took her art to a completely new level, and earned her national acclaim and numerous awards. Her original pieces are held in private and permanent collections across North America. Before her death last year, Stine was both a Barnstone Master Guide, and a Master Instructor in the Drawing & Painting studio at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Gwendolyn Stine Scholarships are awarded every June and December, and are supported by the generous donations of patrons. One hundred percent of the proceeds of one-of-a-kind 16 x 20 Barnstone prints goes directly into the scholarship fund. Also, 5% of the sale of all original Barnstone art and other size prints is added to the fund. Browse the Barnstone galleries here: https://shop.barnstonestudios.com/artwork/

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 June scholarship award, and must be received by midnight on June 12. Winners will be announced June 21, which would have been Gwendolyn’s birthday. For more information, and to enter the competition or donate to the scholarship, click here: https://www.barnstonestudios.com/education/gwendolyn-stine-scholarship/

Barnstone Studios at 202 A East Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of fine art, and helping to make art education accessible to all who desire to develop their talent and enrich their lives. Additional information about Barnstone Method classes, the Patreon program, private coaching from Barnstone Master Guides, original works or limited edition prints and other related products is available online at BarnstoneStudios.com, or by calling 301.788.6241.



Myron Barnstone introduces his Drawing & Design Course