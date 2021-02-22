C.A. Short Company Announces Executive Promotions & New Hire

Kevin Gergel, CRP has been promoted to VP of Sales. R. Scott Russell, CRP, CEP has been promoted to VP of Engagement Strategies. Renee Witko has been named Marketing Manager.

SHELBY, NC, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C.A. Short Company, a leader in Employee Rewards & Recognition, Engagement, and Sales Incentives, announces the promotion of two key leaders and the expansion of their marketing team with the addition of a Marketing Manager.

Kevin Gergel, CRP has been promoted to VP of Sales. In his new role, Kevin will be responsible for leading C.A. Short’s account management group, overall revenue growth, and developing strategies for sales incentives. In his most recent role as VP of Incentives, he led strategy and day-to-day operations of the incentives business.

Kevin graduated with a Business Management Degree from Kennesaw State University and was an All-American catcher and team captain of the baseball team. He was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 2005 MLB Draft. He pivoted to sales after his baseball career where he has 13 years of professional B2B sales and marketing experience and had successful stints with two of the largest telecom companies in the world (AT&T & Comcast.) He has spent most of his career in the motivational solutions industry, helping clients design & deliver total rewards programs, channel & sales incentives, meetings and events, and creative communications campaigns. He is also the founder of Gimmick Dad, a resource for parents to find unique ways to emotionally connect with their children.

“In the short time that Kevin has been a part of our organization he has had a tremendous positive effect with both his skill set and his “All In” attitude. We are very excited with the contributions he has made and are very excited about the direction he is leading our sales group, both currently and strategically into the future.” -Jeff Ross, CEO & CFO

R. Scott Russell, CRP, CEP has been promoted to VP of Engagement Strategies. In his new role, Scott will be responsible for leading C.A. Short’s day-to-day operations of Marketing, Media and Engagement Strategies. His team supports Sales and Client Services. This includes sales support, graphic design, video & podcast production, employee engagement surveys and more.

Scott has more than 20 years of experience in Rewards, Recognition & Engagement. He is a Certified Recognition Professional, as designated by Recognition Professionals International and has served as a Past President of RPI. Scott began his career in Rewards & Recognition as the Corporate Sales Manager for RedEnvelope.com, where he focused on Holiday Gift Giving for employees & loyalty programs. He followed that with a 12-year stint in culture and recognition for Verizon. Scott brings his passion for engagement and unique style to his daily life with C.A. Short Company. He is a seasoned speaker and performer who released his first album in 2019. He lives by his always positive motto, “If at first you don’t succeed…Redefine success.”

“Scott’s passion for the employee recognition industry is unmatched. He embodies our All-In spirit and brings tremendous value to our clients, future clients and our associates by crafting engagement and marketing strategies that deliver measurable business results.”-Kevin Gergel, VP of Sales

In addition to the executive promotions, Renee Witko, CRP has been named Marketing Manager. Renee will be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies and tactics to drive growth. C.A. Short is looking to expand their digital marketing efforts and provide a stronger brand presence across the United States.

Renee graduated with Strategic Communication & Psychology degrees from The University of Scranton. She joins C.A. Short with almost a decade of experience in digital marketing strategy and implementation. In previous roles, she was responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies for numerous B2B and B2C clients. She is also the co-founder of Crafting for a Cure, Co. a feeding tube accessory company.

"Renee embodies the All-In characteristics that C.A. Short strives to foster in our clients and our employees. Her focus and knowledge will be of great value to our company and our clients as we move forward. We are thrilled to have her as part of the team.” - R Scott Russell, VP of Engagement Strategies

C.A. Short Company is a recognized industry leader in recognition, engagement, incentives. For more than 80 years, C.A. Short Company has developed and managed traditional Years of Service, Total Recognition, Safety Incentives, Sales & Channel Incentives and more. Learn more about C.A. Short Company and their vision to help companies create the all-in employee and increase performance at https://www.cashort.com