Lytec Version 2021 Now available for Purchase and Download through AZCOMP Technologies
New version of Lytec has officially been released! Check out the new features available in Lytec 2021.GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lytec version 2021 has officially been released! Time to put 2020 behind us by moving on to see what 2021 has in store and no better way of doing this than checking out the latest version of Lytec. This latest release of Lytec, Lytec 2021, is more powerful and more useful than ever before. Lytec 2021 will help your practice become more efficient and productive allowing your practice to collect more with less effort. https://www.azcomp.com/lytec/
Check out the new features of Lytec 2021:
- Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Scanning
OCR scanning of insurance cards and return of demographic information is just the feature you need in Lytec to help you import digital text.
- Demographic Information Enhancements on Real-Time Eligibility Checks
Verify you have accurate patient insurance information, including coverage, co-pays, co-insurance, deductibles and some patient demographics all within your Lytec 2021. These enhancements allow for fewer clicks and will streamline your workflow.
- Charges & Payment Screen Enhancements
No interruption when moving from one screen to another. Your AR Tracker Notes can be added directly from the charges and payments screen- streamlining your workflow and speeding up your processes to make your job easier.
- Enhanced ICD-10 Search Tool powered by IMO® Terminology
Simplify your workflow to document, analyze, and manage patient data to save time and maximize reimbursement. Lytec 2021 includes enhanced ICD-10 search powered by IMO® Terminology.
• Document and bill with confidence and ease
• Accurately code the superbill
• Gain insights at the point of care
With these new features added to Lytec, life has gotten a whole lot better! Lytec has been an industry leader in practice management and medical billing software for the last two decades now. Lytec is designed to support Independent Physicians and is a proven practice management solution that offers an all-in-one interface combining scheduling and billing functions as well as integrated revenue management capabilities. However, Lytec is so much more than just a scheduling and billing program. With Lytec MD EHR, you will have access to both the practice management system and an advanced electronic health record solution giving your practice the tools needed to succeed in the complexity of today’s healthcare environment. https://www.azcomp.com/lytec/lytec-2021/
In today’s ever changing healthcare environment, delivering the best patient care while improving and growing your practice can be a huge challenge. You need a technology, and partner such as AZCOMP that will help you to deliver the best patient care without sacrificing revenue, profitability, or efficiency in order to succeed.
Over the past 20 years, AZCOMP Technologies Inc. has established itself as one of the most reliable providers of software dedicated to medical billing, electronic medical records and practice management applications designed specifically for medical practices and health care professionals. It is one of the industry leaders in on-site and web-based technical support and training services for medical professionals and practices located throughout the United States.
