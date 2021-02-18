FDLE arrests Pensacola woman for organized fraud and money laundering

For Immediate Release February 17, 2021 PENSACOLA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement today arrested Cassondra Leigh Moreno, 42, of Pensacola on one count of organized fraud and four counts of money laundering. The investigation began in June 2020 when Moreno’s employer, a beverage distributor, advised FDLE that it had noticed a $300,000 accounting discrepancy involving stolenmoney orders, which appeared to be linked to Moreno. The employer oversees sales in numerous stores from Pensacola to Panama City. The investigation revealed that over a four-year period, Moreno used her position as Transportation Supervisor to engage in ascheme to defraud. She modified her employer’s accounting system to conceal the amount of money orders she had stolen. Analysis of her personal financial records revealed that she received over $300,000 between 2017-2020, by depositing hundreds of stolen money orders into her accounts. Sheresigned from her job in May 2020. Moreno was arrested today and booked into the Escambia County Jail, with a bond set at $75,000. The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001