Men’s Health Network wishes Senator Bob Dole a speedy recovery
Men’s Health Network (MHN), a national non-profit based in Washington D.C. that advocates for the health and well-being of men, boys, and their families, would like to extend our best wishes and a speedy recovery to former Senator and Presidential Candidate Bob Dole (R-Kan.), who announced on Thursday a new battle with stage four lung cancer.
“My first treatment will begin on Monday. While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” Dole said in a statement.
Dole, 97, was also diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1991. Since his diagnosis, the former senator has been an advocate for the health and well-being of men, and told The Washington Post that early cancer detection was critical in saving his life. He later went on to write an editorial for the news outlet, which expressed the desire for all men to come forward with their struggles battling the disease.
Alongside Congressman Bill Richardson (D-NM), Dole played a major role in the passage of Men’s Health Week (MHW) in 1994, which was signed by President Bill Clinton.
“[Senator Bob Dole] was a pleasure to work, and because of his great leadership, MHW has been expanded to now include all of June as Men’s Health Month (https://www.menshealthmonth.org/), which is now recognized with over 400 proclamations from Governors, Mayors, and leaders of Native American Communities,”said Ana Fadich Tomsic, MPH, CHES, Vice President of MHN. “Dole’s groundbreaking Washington Post editorial about his fight with prostate cancer brought that devastating health diagnosis out in the open, encouraging men across the country to talk about their fight against prostate cancer and encouraging all men to get timely screenings for this terrible disease. We wish Senator Dole all the best for a successful recovery.”
Dole is no stranger to a challenge. A celebrated World War II veteran, Dole served eight years in the house, 27 years in the senate, and was the Republican nominee for President in 1996. He ran for President three total times, and was also the vice-presidential nominee in 1976 alongside President Gerald Ford.
Dole was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1997, as well as a Congressional Gold Medal in 2018.
For more on Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, MHN is directing inquiries to – www.ProstateCancerAwarenessMonth.com – that has free downloadable fact sheets, brochures, and posters, links to national advocacy organizations, and a social media toolkit.
To learn more about prostate cancer and prostate health, visit the Prostate Health Guide at http://www.ProstateHealthGuide.com/and the Men’s Health Resource Center at http://www.MensHealthResourceCenter.com
Men’s Health Network encourages all men to Get It Checked (www.getitchecked.com).
Men's Health Network
Men's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork. Consider donating to MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org/donate.
