GRABER REALTY GROUP NAMED “TOP LUXURY REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY LEADERS” IN MIAMI MAGAZINE

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRABER Realty Group was selected as “Top Luxury Real Estate Industry Leaders” in the latest edition of MIAMI Magazine, the premier lifestyle luxury publication in the region.

“We are honored to have been invited to this exclusive group of top real estate professionals in Miami,” said Shane M. Graber, Broker-Owner of GRABER Realty Group. “This is proof that hard work pays off, and we appreciate being listed among some of Miami’s most legendary and successful brokers and realtors.”

This is the first time the magazine has featured a “Top Luxury Real Estate Leaders” section. The magazine selected 13 real estate brokerages—both established and up and coming stars in the luxury market.

“Real Estate in Miami is splashy and special—just like the city!” said Nancy O’Reilly of MIAMI Magazine. “Throughout the years, MIAMI Magazine has promoted both individuals and teams to aid our readers with ideas and referrals. We decided it was time to celebrate the elite individuals who drive this industry and help make home buyers here achieve their luxury home dreams, “ added O’Reilly.

In four years, GRABER Realty Group has gone from conception to being one of the county’s top real estate teams, closing more than a quarter of a billion dollars in sales by helping more than 500 clients. This was achieved with dedication and laser-focus, commented Graber. He set out to form a next-generation brokerage that is client-centered. “We take this business personally,” Graber shared. “Our motto is: ‘The Real Estate Experience. Made Personal.’”

Graber leverages his extensive background in global luxury marketing, finance, and real estate investing. He developed a proprietary valuation matrix to optimize home sales value and a reverse engineering model to help buyers purchase at the appropriate price. Graber also invests in high-end marketing for every property. He and his team lead clients through a signature property preparation plan and have a concierge approach that includes an Accredited Staging Professional® and team of trade professionals. “We believe in preparation and it pays off, as we routinely sell at three to ten percent higher than other realtors,” explained Graber.

