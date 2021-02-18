LM Battles Invasive Species on the River of Sorrows

The headwaters of the Dolores River are located in a meadow called Tin Can Basin, high in the rugged San Juan Mountains of southwest Colorado. Originally named Rio de Nuestra Senora de las Dolores, or River of Our Lady of Sorrows, by Spanish explorers, the Dolores flows 230 miles before joining the Colorado River in the red rock canyon country near Moab, Utah.

The Dolores attracts recreational visitors for its world class river rafting, excellent fishing, and scenic recreation, but it also supports agriculture and municipal water uses. In addition, the river flows through the Uravan Mineral Belt, a major area for uranium mining during the Cold War.

The Dolores River Restoration Partnership (DRRP) is a coalition of public and private organizations, including federal land management agencies, local governments, landowners, and other interests. The partners are all working to reduce tamarisk and other nonnative vegetation along the river, while restoring native plant species, improving riparian habitat, and creating a healthier ecosystem.