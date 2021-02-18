Partners Launch CS Ventures Brand of Competitive Socializing Venues

/EIN News/ -- Alpharetta, Ga, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The formation of Competitive Social Ventures , LLC (“CS Ventures”), a real estate holding, restaurant, and entertainment company, was announced by Managing Partner Neal Freeman. The new entity will launch three unique brands with distinct themes encouraging play and promoting competitive socializing through artfully curated “Food and Beverage” experiences. CS Ventures has four venues in development or under construction with the first two locations expected to open this spring in downtown Alpharetta, GA and Winston-Salem, NC. Future plans include expansion opportunities focused in the Southeast U.S. with each venue’s design and architecture heavily inspired by the cultural influence of each unique location. In addition to Freeman, principals include experienced developers Jason Joseph, Simon Burgess and A.J. Belt with Mayfair Street Partners , and well-known hospitality developers and operators Brad Rahinsky, Fred Cerrone, Joe Reardon and Bryan DeCort with Hotel Equities .

33 Degrees , an affiliate of award-winning Hotel Equities, has been selected to manage operations for CS Ventures. 33 Degrees specializes in the management of commercial real estate including hotels, office complexes, retail, entertainment and restaurant venues.

Freeman has nearly 40 years of real estate development experience, coupled with a passion for sports. The combination resulted in a unique vision for CS Ventures encompassing three different social venue brands.

Fairway Social is a sports entertainment-themed venue offering various world-class sports simulators, an outdoor putting experience, along with food and live entertainment for all ages. The first Fairway Social location will open April 2021 at The Maxwell in downtown Alpharetta, GA.

Roaring Social is in a speakeasy setting featuring live music and entertainment with boutique bowling and an assortment of food and beverage options including craft cocktails. The first Roaring Social location will open spring 2021 in downtown Winston-Salem, NC, followed by the second location opening inside The Hamilton CURIO by Hilton hotel this summer in downtown Alpharetta, GA.

Pickle and Social is a unique combination of indoor and outdoor courts to play Pickle Ball - one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. today - and table tennis, as well as enjoy food, beverages and entertainment. Each location will feature an outdoor stage for live events and entertainment by local artists of all types. The first Pickle and Social location will open in Q1 2022 in Roswell, GA.

As visionary and developer of the $100 million LakePoint Sports Community in Emerson, Georgia, Neal said, “I most enjoy blending my personal focus on family with friendly competition in new and creative concepts for real estate. I’ve been blessed to bring to success, a variety of real estate shopping and dining experiences. At this point in my career, adding the entertainment component -- whether sports, music, or competitive activities to our development capabilities at Sports Community Consultants, is a lot of fun,” Neal commented.

“Expanding the 33 Degree property management footprint by investing in CS Ventures and its growth plans is a significant milestone,” said Joe Reardon of 33 Degrees. “We have partnered with Mayfair Street Partners on several hotel developments, most recently The Hamilton a Curio collection hotel in Alpharetta and we had the opportunity to work with Neal in the past on exciting projects as well. We are big fans of his unique vision and ability to bring them to life. CS Ventures will follow suite with its well-rounded group of partners,” said Reardon.

Jason Joseph, Managing Director and Partner of Mayfair Street Partners said, “We believe investing in these entertainment concepts will bring ‘authentic destinations’ to downtown Alpharetta and every location we determine to be the right fit. We could not be more excited about the CS Ventures partnership and our commitment to bring destinations to each location through a variety of creatively powerful entertainment concepts.”

Brad Rahinsky had these comments on the partnership, “we are certain that these entertainment and dining destinations will quickly become the go-to destinations of their respective communities. Each venue is focused on becoming the community’s favorite location for special events, corporate gatherings, weddings, and a night on the town with friends and family. Fun, entertaining and memorable experiences will make the venues the best destination imaginable.”

For the latest news and investment opportunities on Competitive Social Ventures, LLC, visit www.competitivesocialventures.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/competitive-social-ventures-llc .

About Sports Community Consultants

Sports Community Consultants, LLC (“SCC”) is a real estate consulting firm assisting communities develop family-centric sports destinations that focus on family values and friendly competition. Recent examples include LakePoint Sports Community in Northwest Georgia. Entertainment venues and dining experiences such as LakePoint Station, Fairway Social, Roaring Social and Pickle and Social are changing the way communities are looking at real estate. www.sportscommunityconsultants.com

About Mayfair Street Partners

Mayfair Street Partners, LLC (“Mayfair”) was founded on the core beliefs and values of its principals whose mission is built on integrity, performance, and an awareness of balancing “margin and mission” in all of its investments. Mayfair’s investment strategy is based on developing and investing in commercial real estate assets across urban mixed-use retail, limited to full service hotels, multi-family, and land development. The company is a partnership of cycle tested Principals with a combined experience of nearly 90 years. Together, their platform of development experience provides investors with in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry and delivery of consistent returns over the life cycle of each transaction. www.mayfairstreetpartners.com

About 33 Degrees and Hotel Equities

33 Degrees, an affiliate of award-winning hospitality group Hotel Equities, specializes in the management of commercial real estate including hotels, office complexes, retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. Known for their abilities to drive performance through superior operating platforms and efficiencies, their model enables industry experts to make insightful data-driven decisions with precision execution. 33 Degrees personally directs each stage of an investment to ensure wealth preservation, risk mitigation, cost controls and return optimization. www.33degrees.co

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of 185 hotels throughout the United States and Canada. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. www.hotelequities.com .

Neal Freeman, Founder, Sports Community Consultants 404-626-1958 neal@sportscommunityconsultants.com and Sommer Shiver, VP of Branding & Communications, Hotel Equities sshiver@hotelequities.com