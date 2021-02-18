XpresSpa Group Signs Contract with Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority for XpresCheck™ COVID-19 Testing Facilities at Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport

Both Locations Expected to Commence Operations by Mid-March

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has signed a contract with Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority for XpresCheck™ COVID-19 Testing Facilities at Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport. Both of these locations are expected to be fully operational by mid-March.



At Dulles International Airport, XpresCheck will be building a pop-up facility located in the Main International Terminal, pre-security. This facility will host nine separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 500 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

At Reagan National Airport, XpresCheck will be building a pop-up facility in their existing XpresSpa location at National Hall, pre-security. This facility will host four separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 300 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, "We are excited to be expanding XpresCheck to the metro Washington DC region by opening at both Dulles International and Reagan National next month. We recognize the important role our COVID-19 testing facilities play in supporting domestic and international air travel by ensuring airport employees and travelers feel safe and confident when traveling through our nation’s capital.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at eight locations in six airports: Denver International Airport, JFK International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport (2), Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

