Vaccines Market Size to Reach USD 93.08 billion with 10.7% CAGR by 2026, Launch of Novel Vaccines will Augur Healthy for the Industry | Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vaccines market size is expected to be USD 93.08 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of malaria around the world is a key factor boosting the vaccines market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, there were an estimated 219 million cases of malaria in 87 countries. Total funding for malaria control and elimination reached an estimated US$ 3.1 billion in 2017. Contributions from governments of endemic countries amounted to US$ 900 million, representing 28% of total funding.

Furthermore, the increasing number of deaths caused by malaria has impelled government and pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced vaccines. According to the latest world malaria report, released in November 2018, there were 219 million cases of malaria in 2017, up from 217 million cases in 2016. The estimated number of malaria death stood at 435 000 in 2017, a similar number to the previous year.





According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit, Inactivated, Live Attenuated and Toxoid), By Route of Administration (Parenteral and Oral), By Disease Indication (Viral Diseases and Bacterial Diseases), By Age Group (Pediatric and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 41.61 billion in 2018.

The report offers profound insights into all the prevailing trends of the vaccine market. It delivers an all-encompassing synopsis of all the segments and provides analytical statistics for the same. It is put together after extensive research followed by deep analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers and potential investors. It is designed with an aim to provide a clear picture of the market size. In addition, it also includes the latest advancement and development, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and others.





Highlights of the Report

• In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Vaccines Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

• Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.

• The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

• Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Launch of Novel Vaccines to Enable Healthy Growth

The surge in the competitive pipeline, including products from the major players as well as emerging players will contribute positively to the market. The ongoing R&D and increasing focus on launching novel vaccines by key players will foster the growth of the market. The increasing demand for effective vaccines to fight diseases such as malaria, dengue has impelled pharmaceutical companies to launch novel vaccines. Companies such as Novavax, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Bavarian Nordic are among the top 10 players expected to have lucrative opportunities for their pipeline products in the forthcoming years.





Presence of Strong Manufacturers will Propel Growth in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 22.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The presence of strong manufacturers and secure government policies regarding human welfare will bolster growth in the region.

Europe is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Diverse human vaccines policies across European countries such as Germany and France and robust government support will boost the vaccines market trends in Europe.





Some of the prominent companies in the Vaccines Market are:

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

CSL Limited

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

Other Prominent Players

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Technological Advancements in the Vaccines Market Prevalence of Disease Indications Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit Inactivated Live Attenuated Toxoid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Parenteral Oral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Viral Diseases Bacterial Diseases Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Pediatric Adults Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital & Retail Pharmacies Government Suppliers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!





