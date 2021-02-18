Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) Market Worth $ 20.02 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 22.76% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The rise in the number of LTE subscribers, the ongoing development of 5G infrastructure, growth in need to provide better customer service, and rise in focus on measuring service quality and performance drives the growth of this virtualized evolved packet core market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) Market ” By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application (LTE, VoLTE, and VoWiFi, IoT and M2M, MPN and MVNO, and BWA), By End-User (Telecom Operators, Enterprises), By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) Market was valued at USD 3.91 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.02 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.76% from 2021 to 2028.

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) Market Overview

The rise in the number of LTE subscribers, the ongoing development of 5G infrastructure, growth in need to provide better customer service, and rise in focus on measuring service quality and performance drives the growth of this virtualized evolved packet core market. Some of the key benefits of a Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) framework include network cost reduction, improvement in network architecture flexibility, enhanced and faster delivery services, and increased automation. vEPC consolidates packet core services in a virtualized cloud solution. The large number of vEPC solutions offered in the market are hardware and hypervisor independent, extracting the solution from the physical layer and hypervisor, thereby giving operators greater freedom to choose the design of their packet core. With virtualized EPC, capacity can be added along with the network intelligence to keep up with the growing demand for advance mobile data applications. Some of the key use cases of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core solutions are Broadband Wireless Access, LTE, VoLTE, Internet of Things (IoT), M2M, and VOWi-Fi.

The major players in the market are Affirmed Networks, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Mavenir, ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung, Athonet Srl.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) Market On the basis of Component, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) Market by Component Solutions Services

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) Market by Application LTE, VoLTE, and VoWiFi IoT and M2M MPN and MVNO BWA

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) Market by End-User Telecom Operators Enterprises

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



