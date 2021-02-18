WRAP Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Webcast for Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), an innovator of modern policing solutions, will hold a Zoom video webcast on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial and operational results will be issued in a press release prior to the webcast.



WRAP management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period. To RSVP for the event in advance, please click here.



Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

RSVP: Webcast Registration Link



Please join the webinar 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An archived replay will be available after the presentation ends via the investor relations section of the company’s website.



About WRAP

WRAP Technologies, Inc. is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in a number of cities including Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge. For information on the Company, please visit www.wrap.com.



Follow WRAP here:

WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/

WRAP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wraptechinc

WRAP on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wraptechnologies/



Trademark Information

BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

WRAP Contact:



Paul M. Manley

VP – Investor Relations

(612) 834-1804

pmanley@wrap.com