2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower hundreds of B.C. youth, supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators

/EIN News/ -- Grants provided to community organizations across British Columbia who engage youth through innovation, entrepreneurship, mentorship and community leadership



More than $800,000 in community grants awarded to 54 B.C. organizations since 2017

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to ten British Columbia organizations this year which are making a difference in the lives of hundreds of youth. Through programs in innovation, entrepreneurship, mentorship and community leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to youth across B.C. by building confidence and pride, while helping them achieve their highest potential. Rogers is proud to have provided more than $800,000 in grants to 54 organizations in British Columbia since the program launched in 2017.

“As organizations across B.C. continue to face challenges due to the pandemic, support from Ted Rogers Community Grants are helping them provide critical programs for youth in our communities,” said Rick Sellers, President of B.C. Region, Rogers Communications. “This year, that support is more important than ever before, and we are proud to lean in to help the next generation of youth achieve their dreams through the pandemic and beyond.”

B.C. organizations receiving Ted Rogers Community grants this year include:

“The Heiltsuk SEAS (Supporting Emerging Aboriginal Stewards) Initiative mobilizes support and collaborations for youth in our school to replicate the kind of enriched learning style of our ancestors: communal, inter-generational, and deeply land-based,” said Jess Housty, Executive Director, Qqs (Eyes) Projects Society. “The resurgence and resilience of Heiltsuk culture and knowledge is led by our youth with our whole community behind them, and programs like SEAS equip them with the tools they need to push for social and environmental transformation.”

"Thanks to the generous support of the Ted Rogers Community Grant, QMUNITY has maintained ongoing virtual drop-ins for LGBTQ2SIA+ youth throughout the COVID pandemic, helping them to stay connected to their peers and community resources,” said Joel Harnest, Co-Executive Director, QMUNITY. “We've also expanded our programming to reach youth aged 10 - 14 and their caregivers with new virtual programming."

Since 2017, Rogers has also provided more than $500,000 in Ted Rogers Scholarships to 116 B.C. youth attending post-secondary education – many from our community grants partners - with 75% of community recipients from the Class of 2020 nationally from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) communities.

Supporting youth through grants, together with Ted Rogers Scholarships, is one of the key ways Rogers is committed to working in partnership with communities to help meet critical needs of our residents and neighbours. Other community programs include Connected for Success, which offers affordable Internet to bridge the digital divide. During the pandemic, Rogers has provided thousands of devices and plans as digital lifelines to women’s shelters, and to youth organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada to keep youth connected to mentors. In partnership with the Jays Care Foundation and Food Banks Canada, the company also provided 9 million meals through donations and food hampers for food banks across the country as part of Step Up to the Plate. This year, in honour of its 60th birthday and as part of The 60 Project, the Rogers team stepped up with a record number of volunteer hours to help make Canada stronger, together.

