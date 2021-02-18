Revolution Medicines to Participate in Digital RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit and Upcoming Investor Conferences

Steve Kelsey, M.D., President, Research and Development, to Present its Pioneering RAS(ON) Inhibitors and Participate in Panel Discussion

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming Digital RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit being held February 23-25, 2021. Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development, will be a featured speaker during the virtual event and will provide a scientific update on the company’s first-in-class RAS(ON) Inhibitor programs.



Revolution Medicines recently announced the entry of two RAS(ON) Inhibitor programs into IND-enabling development: RMC-6291, a potent, oral and selective tri-complex inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236 a potent, oral and RAS-selective tri-complex KRASMULTI(ON) inhibitor.

Details of Revolution Medicines’ participation in the RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit are as follows:

Presentation:

Title: Drugging the RAS(ON) Form of Diverse Oncogenic RAS Mutations Presenter: Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021 Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern

Panel Discussion:

Title: Mechanisms of Resistance for Combination Therapies Participant: Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern

Additional information on the Digital RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit is available through the conference website at https://ras-drugdiscovery.com/.



Revolution Medicines also today announced that the company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. Details of these events are as follows:

10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat with Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and chairman

Conference date: February 22-26, 2021

Fireside chat time: 1:40 – 2:10 p.m. Eastern on February 25, 2021

Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

41st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat with Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and chairman

Conference dates: March 1-4, 2021

Fireside chat time: 10:20 – 10:50 a.m. Eastern on March 3, 2021

Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

HC Wainwright Global Life Science Conference

Corporate presentation delivered by Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and chairman

Conference dates: March 9-10, 2021

Presentation time: 7:00 a.m. Eastern on March 9, 2021

Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

To access the live webcasts of the fireside chats and corporate presentation at these investor conferences, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, replays of the webcasts will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines’ website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6291 and RMC-6236, and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in development include RMC-4630, RMC-5552, and RMC-5845.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding Revolution Medicines’ development plans and timelines and the company’s ability to advance its portfolio and R&D pipeline, including its RAS(ON) Inhibitor programs that are in IND-enabling development. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the company’s programs’ early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, the company’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Registration Statement on Form S-1 initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 1, 2021, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





