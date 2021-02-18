Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coherus BioSciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 24th

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or “the Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The news release will be followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET, which will be open to the public via telephone and webcast. During the conference call, the Company will review its financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Information

When: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in: (844) 452-6826 (toll free) or (765) 507-2587 (International)
Conference ID: 3770488
Webcast: https://investors.coherus.com/upcoming-events

Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register. The webcast will be archived on the Coherus website.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact
McDavid Stilwell
EVP, Financial Strategy and IR
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
mstilwell@coherus.com
+1 (650) 395-0152


Primary Logo

