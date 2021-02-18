Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,372 in the last 365 days.

2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, March 1, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2020 fourth quarter financial results and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on Monday, March 1, 2021. 

March 1, 2021 Schedule
 
4:01 p.m. ET 2020 fourth quarter financial results press release will be distributed.
   
4:50 p.m. ET To participate in the conference call, dial 844-831-3030 (Domestic) or 315-625-6887 (International) and reference Conference ID # 8168847.
   
5:00 p.m. ET Conference call and simultaneous Webcast begins.

The conference call will also be available via webcast, and may be accessed on the Investor Relations page of OraSure’s website, www.orasure.com. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access, 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the call will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for 14 days. A replay of the call can also be accessed until midnight, March 15, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and entering the Conference ID # 8168847.

COMPANY CONTACT: Sam Martin, Argot Partners. 212-600-1902, or orasure@argotpartners.com.


Primary Logo

You just read:

2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, March 1, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.