Armored Things Adds Entrepreneur Tom Axbey to its Board of Directors

Former VMware, CloudHealth and Rave Mobile exec brings in-depth experience and broad network to crowd intelligence software company

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Things , the crowd intelligence software company, today announced the addition of tech entrepreneur and industry veteran Tom Axbey to its Board of Directors. Axbey brings a long track record of success and innovation in enterprise technology and software-as-a-service to Armored Things as the company continues to expand in the professional sports, education and business segments.



Axbey was most recently vice president and general manager of CloudHealth by VMware, the market-leading cloud management platform used by over 12,000 customers globally. Before its acquisition by VMware, he was CEO of CloudHealth. Prior to that, he was CEO of Rave Mobile Safety where he led the company’s turnaround, growth and acquisition by a leading West Coast growth equity firm. Rave’s SaaS-based data and communications platform is used by thousands of customers in state/local government, higher education and corporate markets.

Axbey held executive posts at IBM, after it acquired publicly traded Micromuse where Axbey was GM & SVP Americas. He was also part of the founding management team of Quallaby Corp before its acquisition by Micromuse, and an executive at American Internet Corporation where he built the partnership with Cisco culminating in the company’s acquisition by Cisco. Axbey currently serves on the Advisory board of Build.org and on the board of directors of CloudFastPath.

“Tom has an outstanding track record of operational and go-to-market success in both venture-backed start-ups and publicly traded companies,” said Julie Johnson Roberts, CEO and co-founder of Armored Things. “He brings a really valuable perspective to our Board as we expand our business and our team.”

In addition to CEO Roberts, Axbey joins existing Armored Things Board members Chris Lord, Armored Things co-founder and CTO; Rick Grinnell, founder and managing partner of Glasswing Ventures; Isaiah Kacyvenski, co-founder and managing partner at Will Ventures; and Todd Simpson, partner at iNovia Capital.

Armored Things software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is being used across professional sports and education, providing facilities and security teams with an accurate, real-time understanding of how people are utilizing spaces in arenas, buildings and on campuses to enable smarter decisions related to crowd density, space utilization, security and guest experience. In January, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced their deployment of Armored Things Crowd Intelligence Solution to help ensure safety and security for fans and staff at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the NBA club welcomed fans back. The software company has raised over $14.8M in venture funding to date, most recently a $7M round led by Will Ventures and joined by Splunk Ventures and existing investors.

“I’m really excited to work with the Armored Things team to help accelerate their expansion and capitalize on the immense opportunity they have in the market,” said Axbey. “In the short-term, they can help sports and entertainment venues and campuses reopen safely in the age of COVID. And longer term, the ability to track the flow of people in these locations enables an incredible opportunity to optimize operations and reimagine the visitor experience.”

About Armored Things

Armored Things provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for crowd intelligence. By combining data from existing security and IT systems with predictive analytics, we provide facilities management teams with a real-time visual representation of people and flow within any campus or venue space. Easy-to-use dashboards equip clients to anticipate changes and inform decisions to improve service, operations, staffing and security. Since our founding in 2016, Armored Things has built a team of security and technology experts to deliver world-class solutions to stadiums, corporations, and campuses around the country. As a team, we're pushing technology towards a safer future. For more information, visit https://www.armoredthings.com/.

