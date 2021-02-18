Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona to Open in Phoenix and Join the American Oncology Network, LLC

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce the opening of Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona in March 2021. The physicians, serving the Greater Phoenix Area for 40-years collectively, joined AON effective Feb. 15, 2021. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.

Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona (CBSA) will be providing care at its three locations at 2925 W. Rose Garden Ln., Suite 110 and 11209 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite B200 in Phoenix, and at 1501 N. Gilbert Rd., Suite 200 in Gilbert.

The CBSA team includes Medical Oncologists Tania Cortas, MD, CPE and Mazen Khattab, MD, CPE, and Gynecologic Oncologists Snehal Bhoola, MD and Shana N. Wingo, MD. The team provides a comprehensive range of treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders. Through its partnership with AON, the CBSA physician-led teams will enhance the services offered to patients, with advanced diagnostic technologies, an expanded oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy providing home delivery of medications, pathology and central laboratory services, and care management support.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA stated, “Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona is a highly respected practice recognized for delivering exemplary, patient-centric care in the community. With a strong emphasis on treating every patient individually, the CBSA physicians and staff support their patients throughout their cancer journey. We are delighted to welcome the entire CBSA family to AON.”

AON President & COO Todd Schonherz added, “The CBSA physicians are dedicated to providing the residents of Greater Phoenix with convenient access to innovative cancer care. Their approach to care is to provide compassionate care while incorporating the most effective treatments for their patients.”

“Working with AON, we look forward to continuing to build upon our 40-year collective history of providing the highest quality cancer care that is based on research and delivered with compassion and kindness in consideration of each patient as a unique individual,” said CBSA Gynecologic Oncologist Shana N. Wingo, MD.

CBSA Medical Oncologist & Hematologist Mazen Khattab, MD, CPE said, “This partnership enables us to gain access to vital support for activities that are critical to delivering true value-based care. In turn, my colleagues and I can continue to make the best decisions for our patients and staff.”

With a mission to ensure that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in the oncology community with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (www.AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 90 physicians and 61 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona: (CancerBloodSpecialistsAZ.com)

Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona is a community-based Medical Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology and Hematology practice providing treatment for patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. We are experienced physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and clinical support staff providing compassionate, patient-centered care in Phoenix, Arizona, and surrounding areas. Our physicians have deep roots in the Greater Phoenix Area and are proud of our 40-year collective history of delivering the highest quality cancer treatment that is based on cutting-edge research.

Proudly serving patients at:

2925 W. Rose Garden Ln., Suite 110

Phoenix, AZ 85027

(623) 265-7215

11209 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite B200

Phoenix, AZ 85028

(480) 530-4200

1501 N. Gilbert Rd., Suite 200

Gilbert, AZ 85234

(480) 530-4220

Attachment

Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network, LLC (239) 789.2341 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com