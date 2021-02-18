APOLAN to Share Passive Optical LAN Industry Insights and Expertise at Annual Member Meeting and BICSI Winter 2021 Conference

Impressive lineup of educational programs, award-winning movers and shakers and POL Market Report findings to take center stage at two of the most anticipated industry events

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN), the non-profit organization advocating for the education and global adoption of passive optical LAN (POL), will be delivering an impressive line up of activity during two upcoming industry events – The APOLAN Annual Member's Meeting and BICSI's Virtual Winter Conference & Exhibition.



“Each year we come together as experts and innovators to host the ICT community at two important events where we inform and set the presendence and direction for the year to come,” said Matt Miller, AECOM Technology Solutions Networks Leader and APOLAN Chairman. “This year, APOLAN will not only honor the many achievements of its members and share market research insights for POL, but will also unveil the 2021 strategic initatives to better engage, advocate and educate the stakeholders in vertical markets who can most benefit from POL technologies.”

APOLAN Annual Member Meeting:

APOLAN will hold its annual member meeting virtually on Feb. 23 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST. The event is open to all member companies and media. As part of the member meeting, the Association will:

Share the findings of the 2019/2020 Passive Optical LAN Market Report. Commissioned by APOLAN and BSRIA, the report findings, offered exclusively to APOLAN member companies, delivers insights into POL market size by regions, forecast, verticals, project, and systems components and powering options. This report includes data gathered directly from world leaders in POL – including manufacturers, integrators and consulting companies – to serve as the industry’s most accurate and valuable research for forward-thinking companies.



Announce the 2020 APOLAN Award winners. The ceremony will honor member companies that have embraced the Association’s mission to educate, innovate and promote the global adoption of passive optical LAN. The list of past APOLAN Member Award winners can be found here.



BICSI’s Virtual Winter Conference & Exhibition:

APOLAN Virtual Exhibition:

The Association will be sharing its POL expertise as an exhibitor at BICSI 2021 Winter Conference & Exhibition taking place virtually Feb. 28 through March 4. The virtual Exhibit Hall will enable conference attendees to meet with APOLAN at their own pace with a click of a mouse. APOLAN members will be available via live chat throughout the show to answer questions and share expertise on POL technologies and trends.

BISCI Training: Fundamentals of Passive Optical LAN:

APOLAN and member companies AECOM and ITConnect Inc. will be presenting the “Fundamentals of Passive Optical LAN” as a pre-conference master class from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST on Feb. 28 and March 1. This educational seminar will provide an overview of the value, architecture, design and powering considerations for a Passive Optical LAN technology. Specific focus will be given to system components, benefits, design methodologies, power survivability using AC and DC methods, planning and commissioning of electronics, infrastructure testing and closeout package deliverables. Attendees that complete the two-day seminar will receive 12 Continuing Education Credits (CECs). For more information about the seminar and to register as an attendee visit the BICSI Winter 2021 website.

APOLAN membership is comprised of heavyweight industry leaders that are shaping the future of network connectivity. For more information about APOLAN, POL solutions and membership opportunities visit http://www.apolanglobal.org/.

About The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN)

The Association for Passive Optical LAN is a non-profit organization that is driving adoption and educating the market about the technical and economic advantages of passive optical LAN technology. Through its membership, which is comprised of manufacturers, distributors, integrators and consulting companies actively involved in the marketplace, the Association hopes to help designers, engineers, architects, building owners, CIOs and IT departments implement and successfully use passive optical LAN. For more information, visit http://www.apolanglobal.org/

