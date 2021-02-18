OrthoPediatrics Corp. Launches Dedicated ApiFix Website to Support Game-Changing Spinal Deformity Correction System for Treating AIS

OrthoPediatrics and ApiFix are committed to helping patients with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis and their families make informed decisions about treatment options in partnership with their physiotherapist and pediatric orthopedic specialist

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics and which has expanded its operating reach over the last year to serve more children around the world, today announced the launch of APIFIX.COM, a new online presence aimed at informing patients, families and healthcare providers of a viable new alternative for the treatment of progressive adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS).



“Growing our online presence is one of many ways we are elevating the importance of offering a viable new option for patients and surgeons to consider when treating adolescent idiopathic scoliosis,” said Ryan Bledsoe, Director of Product Management at OrthoPediatrics. “The new website includes actionable information and convenient links to help anyone understand more about AIS and the potential benefits of the ApiFix procedure.”

Additionally, the Company has recruited 20 leading clinical centers in the United States to enter data related to the use of the ApiFix system into a post-approval study registry hosted by the Pediatric Spine Study Group. The registry will continue to monitor the safety and probable benefit of the procedure for the treatment of progressive adolescent idiopathic scoliosis.

The ApiFix procedure offers select AIS patients a less invasive, motion-preserving option for achieving curve correction – without the permanence of fusion. The ApiFix system’s novel approach to correcting spinal deformity is a welcome medical advancement that has the ability to disrupt the continuum of care for scoliosis treatment in certain pediatric patients. Its elegant design and biomechanical considerations combined with the simplistic posterior approach is unmatched.

Saar Wollach, International Sales and Marketing Manager at ApiFix Ltd., added, “The synergies between OrthoPediatrics and ApiFix are allowing us to enter new markets together around the globe and provide a game-changing technology for addressing progressive moderate idiopathic scoliosis for patients, families and surgeons to consider. The ApiFix procedure is a viable treatment alternative to failed bracing, potentially allowing patients to avoid the permanence of spinal fusion surgery.”

ApiFix‘s unique technology is supported by strong intellectual property protection, including 46 issued patents and 30 additional patent applications worldwide. ApiFix, a leader in motion-preserving scoliosis correction, was acquired by OrthoPediatrics in April 2020 and operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary based in Israel.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 44 countries outside the United States. OrthoPediatrics acquired ApiFix Ltd. in April 2020. The ApiFix system has FDA and CE Mark approvals and is now available in the USA, Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia and countries throughout Asia and the Americas. For more information, please visit www.apifix.com and www.orthopediatrics.com.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "predict," "intend," "future," "goals," "potential,” "objective," "would" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond OrthoPediatrics’ control. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the risks related to COVID-19, the impact such pandemic may have on the demand for our products, and our ability to respond to the related challenges; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in OrthoPediatrics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 5, 2020, as updated and supplemented by our other SEC reports filed from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. OrthoPediatrics assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

