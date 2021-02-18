2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower Quebec youth and support our next generation of leaders and innovators

/EIN News/ -- Grants provided to community organizations in Quebec who engage youth through innovation, entrepreneurship, STEM, mentorship and community leadership



Almost $1 million in community grants awarded to 51 Quebec organizations since 2017

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to 9 Quebec organizations this year who are making a difference in the lives of hundreds of local youth in grades 7-12. Through programs in education, innovation, STEM, mentorship and community leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to youth across the region by building confidence and pride, while helping them achieve their highest potential. Rogers is proud to have provided almost $1 million in grants to 51 organizations in Quebec since the program launched in 2017.

“As Quebec organizations continue to face challenges due to the pandemic, support from Ted Rogers Community Grants are helping them provide critical programs for youth in our communities,” said Edith Cloutier, President of Quebec, Rogers Communications. “This year, that support is more important than ever before. As a company with deep roots in the province, we are proud to lean in to help the next generation of youth in Quebec achieve their dreams through the pandemic and beyond.”

Quebec organizations receiving Ted Rogers Community grants this year include:

“Technovation is a project-based learning program that enables girls to develop their entrepreneurial spirit, leadership and technical skills as well as their ability to have a positive social impact through technology. Our role is to make them realize that, instead of just being users of technological tools, they can create innovative solutions that address problems in their community. Through the grant from Rogers, we are able to offer our training workshops virtually and thereby reach a wider pool of participants and professionals.” Stéphanie Jecrois, co-founder of Technovation Montréal.

“With this contribution, we have been able to adapt the existing youth programs, such as tutoring and mentoring, in order to continue them virtually, as well as create new ones to meet increased needs for academic and psychosocial support so that every young person can emerge from this pandemic a little stronger.” Danièle MacKinnon, Vice-President, Philanthropic Development, The YMCAs of Québec.

Since 2017, Rogers has also provided more than a quarter of a million dollars in Ted Rogers Scholarships to Quebec youth attending post-secondary education – many from our community grants partners - with 75% of community recipients from the Class of 2020 nationally from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) communities.

