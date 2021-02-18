2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower Ottawa youth, supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators

/EIN News/ -- Grants provided to community organizations in Ottawa who engage youth through innovation, entrepreneurship, STEM, mentorship and community leadership



More than $150,000 in community grants awarded to Ottawa organizations since 2017

OTTAWA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to two Ottawa-based organizations this year who are making a difference in the lives of hundreds of local youth in grades 7-12. Through programs in innovation, entrepreneurship, STEM, mentorship and community leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to youth across the region by building confidence and pride, while helping them achieve their highest potential. Rogers is proud to have provided more than $150,000 in grants to organizations in the National Capital Region since the program launched in 2017.

“As organizations across Ottawa continue to face challenges due to the pandemic, support from Ted Rogers Community Grants are helping them provide critical programs for youth in our communities,” said Heidi Bonnell, President of National Capital Region, Rogers Communications. “This year, that support is more important than ever before, and we are proud to lean in to help the next generation of youth achieve their dreams through the pandemic and beyond.”

Ottawa organizations receiving Ted Rogers Community grants this year include:

“The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa has been helping young clubhouse members across our city for nearly 100 years. Each year, we provide thousands of children and youth in seven vulnerable neighbourhoods with a safe space during the most challenging hours of the day, and free access to life-changing programs,” said Adam Joiner, CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Ottawa. “Exclusively supported by a Ted Rogers Community Grant, our year-round leaders-in-training program Leaders “4” Life (L4L) will help develop young leaders and active citizens through focusing on soft skills.”

“Inuuqatigiit Centre supports Inuit children and youth in Ottawa, to be strong, healthy and proud community members with knowledge of their culture, connection to the local Inuit community and equitable access to services,” said Daniel Fyfe, Youth Manager at Inuuqatigiit Centre for Inuit Children, Youth and Families. “We offer a number of unique programs and services within our youth department, including our Wasa-Nabin programs which offer goal-orientated one-to-one support. We want to thank Rogers for not only supporting the Wasa-Nabin program, but also adding value to the meaning of community.”

Since 2017, Rogers has also provided more than $6.5 million in Ted Rogers Scholarships to Canadian youth attending post-secondary education – many from our community grants partners - with 75% of community recipients from the Class of 2020 nationally from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) communities.

Supporting youth through grants, together with Ted Rogers Scholarships, is one of the key ways Rogers is committed to working in partnership with communities to help meet critical needs of our residents and neighbours. Other community programs include Connected for Success, which offers affordable Internet to bridge the digital divide. During the pandemic, Rogers has provided thousands of devices and plans as digital lifelines to women’s shelters, and to youth organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada to keep youth connected to mentors. In partnership with the Jays Care Foundation and Food Banks Canada, the company also provided 9 million meals through donations and food hampers for food banks across the country as part of Step Up to the Plate. This year, in honour of its 60th birthday and as part of The 60 Project, the Rogers team stepped up with a record number of volunteer hours to help make Canada stronger, together.

