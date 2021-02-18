2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower thousands of Atlantic Canadian youth, supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators

/EIN News/ -- Grants provided to community organizations in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland



Engaging youth through innovation, entrepreneurship, STEM, mentorship and community leadership

More than $500,000 in community grants awarded to 45 Atlantic Canadian organizations since 2017

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to seven Atlantic Canadian organizations this year who are making a difference in the lives of thousands of local youth in grades 7-12. Through programs in innovation, entrepreneurship, STEM, mentorship and community leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to youth across the region by building confidence and pride, while helping them achieve their highest potential. Rogers is proud to have provided more than $500,000 in grants to 45 organizations in Atlantic Canada since the program launched in 2017.

“As Atlantic organizations pivot during the pandemic, support from Ted Rogers Community Grants are helping them provide critical programs for youth in our communities,” said Matt MacLellan, President of Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications. “This year, that support is more important than ever before, and we are proud to lean in to help the next generation of youth achieve their dreams through the pandemic and beyond.”

Atlantic organizations receiving Ted Rogers Community grants this year include:

"We are grateful that our organization is one of the recipients of the Ted Rogers Community Grants. Such a meaningful commitment enables more than a thousand children and youth to have access to world class programming through Education, Health & Well-Being and Leadership & Civic Engagement,” said Moncef Lakouas, Boys and Girls Club of Moncton. “These are perhaps some of the most challenging times our club has faced but we remain focused on helping young people in Moncton reach their full potential. Such a generous support has a direct line to children reaching their potential. It truly can change the trajectory of a young person’s life.”

“This grant from Rogers will help us continue to provide important programs and outreach to the youth of Corner Brook and the Bay of Islands virtually and hopefully in person soon,” said Serina Mckinnon, Community Youth Network Corner Brook and Bay of Islands. “Our programs and services empower youth primarily between ages 12-18 by helping them develop leadership skills, practice civic engagement through volunteering, develop an entrepreneurial spirit and career skills, all through a holistic approach to learning.”

“With the assistance of The Ted Rogers Community Grant, Phoenix Youth Programs is able to provide a wide range of educational supports to junior high and high school aged youth living in the Halifax Regional Municipality, including educational workshops, skills training, tutoring and homework groups and access to an Academic Coach for individualized support,” Christine Hall, Director of Community Programs, Phoenix Youth Programs. “This type of programming helps youth stay on track with their educational success and continue to thrive and achieve their future goals.”

Since 2017, Rogers has also provided more than $500,000 in Ted Rogers Scholarships to 90 Atlantic youth attending post-secondary education – many from our community grants partners - with 75% of community recipients from the Class of 2020 nationally from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) communities.

Supporting youth through grants, together with Ted Rogers Scholarships, is one of the key ways Rogers is committed to working in partnership with communities to help meet critical needs of our residents and neighbours. Other community programs include Connected for Success, which offers affordable Internet to bridge the digital divide. During the pandemic, Rogers has provided thousands of devices and plans as digital lifelines to women’s shelters, and to youth organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada to keep youth connected to mentors. In partnership with the Jays Care Foundation and Food Banks Canada, the company also provided 9 million meals through donations and food hampers for food banks across the country as part of Step Up to the Plate. This year, in honour of its 60th birthday and as part of The 60 Project, the Rogers team stepped up with a record number of volunteer hours to help make Canada stronger, together.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.