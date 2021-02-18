Bishop Fox Appoints Former TrustArc Executive as Vice President of Engineering

Security Engineering Veteran to Define and Drive Next Stage of Company’s Next-Generation Continuous Attack Surface Testing Platform

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing, today announced the appointment of seasoned industry veteran and former TrustArc vice president of engineering Joe Green. As vice president of engineering for Bishop Fox, Green will assume responsibility for the company’s breakthrough Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST) managed security service. He will guide and empower the company’s development team to expand on the innovation and unmatched capabilities offered by CAST and ensure maximum value for Bishop Fox customers. Reporting to Bishop Fox chief operating officer (COO) Bill Carroll, Green will be based in San Francisco, California.



“CAST has been a game-changer for our customers,” said COO Bill Carroll at Bishop Fox. “The platform codifies and focuses the unparalleled – and growing – experience and expertise of the Bishop Fox team. From Verisign to Google, Joe’s track record in harnessing and enabling the full potential of engineering teams and cutting-edge security technologies is a perfect fit for taking CAST to the next level. He truly understands the need and knows how to speak the language of our CAST customers, which will be instrumental in keeping ahead of the security curve. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Green has more than 25 years of experience in enterprise product development of security and privacy technologies at some of the world’s most recognized vendors. Prior to joining Bishop Fox, Green served as vice president of engineering at TrustArc, where he was responsible for the development of the company’s privacy management platform, providing customers with the ability to determine their data privacy risk surface based on privacy laws and regulations. He previously served in engineering management at Google following the $625 million acquisition of Postini in 2007, where he was responsible for the development of the company’s email archiving and discovery service. Earlier in his career, he was senior director of engineering at Verisign, working on the development of digital certificate technology. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Cornell School of Engineering, as well as a Master of Science and PhD in Computer Science from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

“Threats to organizations are constantly evolving, attack surfaces are expanding exponentially, and security teams can’t see everything and can’t protect what they don’t know about,” said Green. “CAST brings much needed innovation to the industry that organizations have never seen before. Throughout my career in cybersecurity, I have been privileged to work closely with development teams and customers to better understand their business and security challenges and develop innovative technologies to address them. Bishop Fox is doing something that no other vendor is doing in the offensive security space and I’m excited to be able to be a part of such an amazing and talented team.”

Several Fortune 500 companies and a member of the Fortune 10 currently use CAST, and Zoom implemented the platform during its exponential, pandemic-driven growth. CAST is a subscription service that combines a next-generation attack platform with expert-driven penetration tests to deliver unprecedented visibility into an organization's security posture.

The managed service is changing how organizations approach their offensive security testing by enabling them to scale their capabilities and assess and exploit more sophisticated vulnerabilities in a greater number of categories that matches and surpasses the speed and persistence of real-world attackers.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which has allowed the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies like CAST. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in San Francisco, CA and Barcelona, Spain.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Torode

CHEN PR for Bishop Fox

jtorode@chenpr.com

781.672.3119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/001135ea-dfa7-4d0d-957a-788d30374259.