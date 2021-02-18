Diane Weinberg Named to Super Lawyers List for 2021

Atlanta Elder Law Attorney Ranks in Top Five Percent of Georgia Lawyers for Second Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weinberg Elder Law, LLC today announced that founder and renowned Atlanta area elder care attorney, Diane Weinberg, was named to the Super Lawyers list for the second year in a row and for the first time under her new firm, launched just last year. Only the top 5% of lawyers in each state qualify for the Super Lawyers list.



“I am thrilled to be on the Super Lawyers list once again this year,” said Weinberg. “The Super Lawyers recognition is a true honor and, I believe, a reflection of the passion I have for helping families resolve disputes that impact seniors and individuals with disabilities.”

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers uses a patented multiphase selection process that includes peer nominations and evaluations combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis, and no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected to receive this honor.

Super Lawyers does not permit attorneys to pay to be on the list, and no purchase of any product is required for inclusion on Super Lawyers. The process is completely objective and results in a list that the public can use with confidence to find truly exceptional lawyers in their area. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com .

ABOUT WEINBERG ELDER LAW

Weinberg Elder Law focuses on protecting our most vulnerable and treasured populations including the elderly and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We help families find legal solutions to protect their loved ones from harm and will engage the courts to resolve disputes when their well-being has been threatened.

As legal advocates, we specialize in guardianships and conservatorships, dispute resolution, fiduciary litigation, elder law, and elder abuse protection. Our Sandy Springs, Georgia office serves families in Metro Atlanta and the state of Georgia as well as families across the United States who have loved ones living in Georgia. For more information about Weinberg Elder Law, please visit www.weinbergelderlaw.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61c511c3-1c24-458e-b998-5e77d7d316ac

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eefadf56-2cb6-44c4-82a9-cb17f19311d0

Media Contact: Malinda Lackey Michael Mackenzie Communications 404.937.6457 malindal@michaelmackenzie.com