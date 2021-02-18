Balchem Corporation to participate in H.C. Wainwright Fireside Chat on February 24, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and President Ted Harris and Chief Financial Officer Martin Bengtsson will participate in a H.C. Wainwright Fireside Chat on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Balchem’s presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. (EDT).



Click on the below link to view this webcast https://journey.ct.events/view/05fe56c1-ddb2-4a21-b79b-c2b8517d671b

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.