EnviroKlenz Opens New Air Purifier Production Facility in Topeka, Kansas, Bringing Jobs and Advancing Clean Tech Innovation

New production facility brings 65 jobs to the Kansas City region, helping to meet health and safety requirements and high demands of air purifiers nationwide

/EIN News/ -- TOPEKA, Kan., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroKlenz , a leading indoor air quality and technology company that developed a patented earth mineral technology originally designed and still used today by the U.S. military to destroy chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial chemicals, announces its new production facility in Topeka, Kansas. At the new facility, research scientists will discover new technology and increase production of air purifiers, furthering awareness of indoor air quality in the Midwest. All EnviroKlenz air purifiers are made in the U.S.A., supporting the country’s economy and stimulating the local economy.



The 50,000-square-foot Topeka production facility immediately created 35 jobs, and there are plans to hire 30 more personnel. The research and development team at EnviroKlenz has also implemented the latest innovative, state-of-the-art technology and equipment at the facility where both the EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus and EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System are being produced, including new laboratory equipment for inorganic material research, production scale up and a dedicated environmental chamber. In addition, the team is researching the latest air purification technologies, continuously looking for ways to provide high-end, quality air purifiers to households and businesses.

“With two decades of research in the indoor air quality space, EnviroKlenz continues to expand its footprint nationwide as we meet growing demands of cleaner air during the pandemic and season with high allergens,” said George Negron, vice president of operations at Timilon Corporation. “From using technology developed at Kansas State and investing in the best research equipment, we have the brightest minds at work here in Topeka.”

EnviroKlenz’s air purifiers use hospital-grade technology that removes mold, airborne pollen, allergens, gasses, mold and more with the patented EnviroKlenz Air Cartridge. In addition, the patented earth mineral technology and certified HEPA filtration help mitigate the spread of viruses. The EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus model also adds germicidal UVC bulbs to provide further protection.

For more information about EnviroKlenz, or to purchase an air purifier, visit www.enviroklenz.com .

EnviroKlenz®

EnviroKlenz is a leading indoor air quality company that makes various air purifier models, including EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System and EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus. Its patented earth mineral technology was developed over two decades by research scientists and was originally designed for use by the US military to destroy chemical warfare and toxic industry chemicals. EnviroKlenz’s air purifiers use safe earth minerals to capture and destroy airborne toxic and noxious gasses, particulates, allergens, bacteria, viruses and other allergy triggers. Since no abrasive chemicals, masking agents or toxic fillers are used, EnviroKlenz’s products are safe for the environment and to use around family and pets. Timilon Corporation is the parent company of EnviroKlenz®, OdorKlenz®, and FAST-ACT®. For more information, visit www.enviroklenz.com.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR for EnviroKlenz

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102 x233